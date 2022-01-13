LONDON — A late rally by the North Laurel Lady Jaguars sent them home with a victory on Thursday night when they traveled across town to take on their rival in South Laurel. The Lady Jaguars came away with a 62-51 win in the showdown between two of the top teams in the 13th Region.
The last two times the two teams played each other was in the finals of the 13th Region tournament the past two seasons, with South Laurel taking both games to advance to the Sweet 16. The last time the teams played in the regular season was three years ago when they split games in January 2019.
North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan said he was glad to get a chance to play against the Lady Cardinals in the regular season, noting how the game had a tournament-like atmosphere.
“First off, it was great to finally play a regular-season game against them. The atmosphere is always great no matter if it is at North Laurel or South Laurel,” said Mahan. “This game in the grand scheme of things does not mean anything, but you will not have a better game to prepare you for the postseason.”
While the game may have not had any direct implications on the postseason, South Laurel coach Chris Souder let his team know that this is a game they can learn from. While Souder knows losing is part of the game, he said he did not like the way his team competed down the stretch, which ultimately led to their 11-point loss.
“They were just tougher than us. I think the game came down to us being out-toughed, and that is really the most disappointing part of the game. Losing is part of it, but we were out-toughed,” said Souder. “They got every 50-50 ball. They ripped the ball out of our hands a few times. We had a loose ball on the floor and I had two players stand and look at it, and they had a girl dive on it. These types of games are good for us, but those are glaring things that pop out at you that we have to fix.”
After the teams took a 23-23 tie into the half, the Lady Cardinals came out in the third quarter and looked to be pulling away from North Laurel, as they took a 35-30 lead midway through the period.
A three-pointer from Emily Sizemore cut the lead to 35-33, and Bella Sizemore scored off of a South Laurel turnover to tie the game back at 35-35. North Laurel went on a 12-2 run to end the third quarter, taking a 42-37 lead into the fourth.
A bucket from Chloe McKnight to start the fourth quarter extended the Lady Jaguars’ lead to 44-37, but South Laurel was not finished. Baskets from Emily Cox, Gracie Tuner, and Skeeter Mabe brought the Lady Cardinals back to within one, cutting the lead to 44-43 with just over five minutes left in the game.
With her team up one point, senior Hailee Valentine went to work, scoring six points during a 10-0 by North Laurel that gave them a 54-43 lead with just a few minutes left to play. The run was too much for the Lady Cardinals to overcome, as the Lady Jaguars cruised to the 62-51 win.
Valentine was joined by Emily Sizemore in leading North Laurel with 19 points on the night. Bella Sizemore and McKnight added eight, apiece.
South Laurel was led in scoring by Emily Cox and Gracie Turner who each scored 12 points in the loss. Clara Collins and Rachel Presley each added eight points.
Mahan said when his team needed it the most, his duo of Valentine and Emily Sizemore stepped up and finished the game for North Laurel.
“Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine in the second half really showed how they were refusing to lose this game,” said Mahan. “They did a little of everything from scoring 19, apiece, but also big rebounds like Emily’s 14 and Hailee’s defense and deflections.”
Despite the loss, Souder said his team will have to work on the simple things in order to continue to prepare for the postseason.
“That’s the thing we try to tell our kids — we are playing for March. These games can be good for you. You don’t have to win them all. But we have to learn the simple things like blocking out on the foul line, to get there,” said Souder. “We don’t look at the scoreboard. This is a marathon, not a sprint, and we are more worried about the destination than the journey. You have to give North credit. They were the better team tonight, especially in the last five minutes of the game.”
North Laurel 62, South Laurel 51
North Laurel 13 10 19 20 62
South Laurel 12 11 14 14 51
North Laurel (62) — Valentine 19, Emily Sizemore 19, McKnight 8, Bella Sizemore 8, Brooke Nichelson 7, Gracie McKnight 1.
South Laurel (51) — Cox 12, Turner 12, Collins 8, Presley 8, Mabe 6, Corbin Miller 5.
