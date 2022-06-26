CORBIN — The South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars we’re locked in a close battle with Clay County during Sunday’s District 4 Tournament match before surrendering eight runs in the top of the sixth inning that led to their 15-6 loss.
South Laurel led 2-0 after two innings of play before Clay County took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning. Clay County added a run in the fourth but South Laurel answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 edge.
Clay County’s took the lead for good in the fifth inning with three runs. South Laurel followed with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make the score, 7-6.
That’s when Clay County out the game away with an eight-run sixth inning.
Faith Brummett led South Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort, driving in three runs, and scoring once. Lauren Wilkerson, and Ryleigh Brett each had two hits, and two runs scored apiece while Kinlee Ertel finished with two hits, and one run scored. Lauren Collett, and Alyssa Joseph each finished with an RBI apiece.
