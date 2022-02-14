LONDON — South Laurel was hoping to pull off the 11th Region trifecta on Monday but fell to Madison Central in a hard fought battle, 55-50.
The Cardinals held a slim lead throughout before seeing the Indians fight back from a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and outscore the Cardinals (19-7), 21-12.
“They came out on us really quick but our kids settled down and got us back into the game,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “It was back and forth pretty much the whole game. We just had a bad start in the fourth. It’s just hard to keep their guys down that long. I’m proud of our guys. They battled hard and that’s what we are looking for heading into the tournament.”
Parker Payne continued his consistent play for South Laurel, leading the way with 15 points. Brayden Reed added eight points while Jordan Mabe finished with seven points. The Cardinals had four players score five points apiece.
South Laurel held a slim, 13-11, edge going into the second quarter before taking a 24-22 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals extended their lead to 38-34 with eight minutes to play before Madison Central used a 21-12 run to pull out the five-point win.
“Tonight was like a tournament,” Davis said. “It was a grind it out game and that’s what you want to prepare you for what’s coming up.”
South Laurel will be back in action Thursday, traveling to play another 11th Region foe, Lexington Christian, on the road.
Madison Central 55, South Laurel 50
Madison Central 11 11 12 21 55
South Laurel 13 11 14 12 50
Madison Central (55) — Davis 13, Skaggs 10, Todd 13, Hardin 19.
South Laurel (50) — England 5, Gover 5, Garland 5, Jones 5 Payne 15, Reed 8, Mabe 7.
