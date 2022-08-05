LONDON — The Laurel County Barracudas had a very successful summer swim season, taking home the runner up trophy in the championship meet.
Fifty-four swimmers made the trip over to swim at the meet at the Russell County Natatorium to compete against Somerset’s Spy Sharks, Rockcastle’s Cedar Rapids Dolphins, Knox’s Piranhas, Lakewood Dolphins, and the host Russell Springs Rays.
Fifty-three swimmers went on to compete in finals and 48 of those were able to score points for the Barracudas, who swim at London Country Club.
Jason Killian set four league records in the 50 Freestyle :22.10 (-0.32 from 2013 record), 100 Freestyle :49.19 (-2sec. from 2014 record), 100 Individual Medley :55.60 (-3.5 sec. from 2014 record), and what is probably his favorite individual record, the 50 Breaststroke :27.54 (-1.7 seconds from his older brother’s league record :29.24 from former Barracuda, Bryan Killian set in 2018). Teammate Adam Madden set league record in 50 Butterfly :23.77 (-1.68 sec. from 2014).
The 15–18-year-old 200 Medley Relay team of Brookz Dizney (back), Jason Killian (breast), Adam Madden (fly), and Belle Chappell (free) smashed their season time by dropping -9.35 seconds beating the 2012 record by 1.64 seconds.
Alongside Jason Killian, Adam Madden, and Belle Chappell, the 15-18 age group is full of some very talented, dedicated swimmers who made several top 10 finishes including Kaden Collier, Elijah White, Lucas Ball and Brookz Dizney who took first in 50 Backstroke :28.46, and second in all his other individual events. Molly Madden, Kaelyn Harvey, Maria Yount, Addison Murray, Maggie Gregory, Luisa Yount, Hillary Smith, and Taylor Moren, who notably won the 50 Breaststroke with a personal best time of :36.32.
The 15-18 year old 200 Freestyle Relay team of Adam Madden, Collier, Chappell, and Killian took first with a time of 1:38.47.
The 11-12 and 13-14-year-olds were led by top 10 swims and points from Avery Murray, Olivia Tibbs, Brody Asher, Isaac Swanner, Phoebe White, Addy Blevins, Aidyn Abner, Connor Jody, Boston Rupard, Jacob Hammond, Brooklyn Evans, Claire Chitwood, Annabelle Welch, Isabella Jody, Kenlee Newnham, Eden Swanner, Aiden Munn, Chloe White, and Savannah Blevins.
The 9–10-year-old 100 Medley Relay team of Malia French(back), Isaiah White (breast), Claire Corbett(fly), McKenna Sparkman(free) place first with a time of 1:17.13, as well, the 8 and under 100 Medley Relay winning team of Manning Welch (back), Carter House (breast), Josiah White (fly), Ava Corbett (free) with a time of 1:42.27 also placed first. Isaiah White placed first in the 25 Breaststroke with a :20.71 personal best time. Josiah White placed 1st in the 8 and under 25 Butterfly :25.47. The 8 and unders also did well in the 25 Breaststroke; Carter House 2nd, Josiah White 3rd, Manning Welch 4th, and Colton Jody 6th and 2nd in the girls’ race was Ava Corbett. Ava also got 2nd in the 25 Free with a :22.94. CJ Munn, Kate Corbett, Colt Whitson, and Aspen Rupard placed 5th in the 6 & Under 100 Freestyle Relay.
Jason Killian was the Lake Cumberland Swim Association league’s 17-18 high point boy swimmer. Bella Chappell (17-18), and Avery Murray (11-12) were both high point girl swimmers with perfect 80/80 points, both resoundingly placing first in all of each of their individual events.
The Laurel County Barracudas are happy to announce the female swimmer who took home the Scarlett Parsley Hooker Memorial Scholarship for 2022 was Barracudas’ own Hillary Smith. The Male swimmer was Russell Rays, Dawson Haydon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.