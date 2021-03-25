Basketball

Laurel County Elementary Standings and Scores

Boys Final Standings

1. Bush 11-0

2. Cold Hill 10-1

3. Wyan-Pine Grove 8-3

4. Johnson 7-4

5. Sublimity 7-4

6. East Bernstadt 7-4

7. London 6-5

8. Hunter Hills 4-7

9. Colony 2-9

10. Keavy 2-9

11. Hazel Green 1-10

12. Camp Ground 1-10

* Ties were broke using head to head record

Girls Final Standings

1. Cold Hill 11-0

2. Bush 10-1

3. Camp Ground 9-2

4. Johnson 8-3

5. Sublimity 6-5

6. East Bernstadt 6-5

7. London 5-6

8. Hunter Hills 3-8

9. Keavy 3-8

10. Colony 2-9

11. Hazel Green 2-9

12. Wyan-Pine Grove 1-10

* Ties were broke using head to head record

Boys Breakdown

Bush

Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Campground, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses –

Campground

Wins – Colony

Losses – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill, Sublimity

Cold Hill

Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove, Campground, London

Losses – Bush

Colony

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy

Losses – Cold Hill, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, London, Sublimity, Bush

East Bernstadt

Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove, Keavy, Hunter Hills

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Johnson

Hazel Green

Wins – Campground

Losses – East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Keavy, Colony, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson

Hunter Hills

Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green, Keavy

Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

Johnson

Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills, Campground, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green

Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Cold Hill, Bush, London

Keavy

Wins – Campground, Hazel Green

Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Colony

London

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Campground, Colony, Hazel Green, Johnson

Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, Cold Hill

Sublimity

Wins – Keavy, London, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Colony, Hunter Hills, Campground

Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London, Hazel Green

Losses – East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush

Girls Breakdown

Bush

Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Campground, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Cold Hill

Campground

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Sublimity

Losses – Bush, Cold Hill

Cold Hill

Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Bush, Keavy, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove, Campground, London

Losses –

Colony

Wins – Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Campground, Johnson, London, Hazel Green, Sublimity, Bush, Keavy

East Bernstadt

Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove, Keavy, Hunter Hills

Losses – Cold Hill, Campground, Bush, Sublimity, Johnson

Hazel Green

Wins – Keavy, Colony

Losses – Campground, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Hunter Hills, Keavy, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson

Hunter Hills

Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, Keavy, Hazel Green

Losses – Bush, Colony, Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

Johnson

Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, London, Hazel Green

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Campground

Keavy

Wins – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, Colony

Losses – Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Hazel Green, Bush, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt

London

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove, Hazel Green

Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity, Campground, Johnson, Cold Hill

Sublimity

Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Colony, Hunter Hills

Losses – Keavy, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill, Campground

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, Campground, London, Cold Hill, Bush

Saturday, March 16

Boys Scores

Johnson 46, Hazel Green 8

Johnson (46) — D. Good 18, H. Morgan 2, T. Dykes 6, C. Larkey 2, R. Robbins 10, T. Marcum 2, H. Parsley 5, N. Hickey 1.

Hazel Green (8) — D. Barrett 6, B. Parker 2.

Colony 31, Keavy 23

Colony (31) — M. Jones 29, C. Hagan 2.

Keavy (23) — L. Vorbeck 18, C. Trosper 3, M. House 2.

Cold Hill 28, London 16

London (16) — J. Catchings 9, I. Robinson 2, L. Jackson 5.

Cold Hill (28) — K. Smith 14, B. Cassidy 8, C. Cox 2, L. Webb 2, J. Jones 2.

Sublimity 56, Campground 8

Sublimity (56) — J. Depew 6, B. Kuehne 2, B. Boshers 4, K. Taylor 4, T. Johnson 5, B. Robinson 4, B. Middleton 2, A. Gentry 4, L. Flynn 6, R. Ryser 12, L. Sizemore 2, K. Guillory 5.

Campground (8) — T. Eldridge 4, A. Mills 2, B. Baker 2.

Bush 42, Wyan-Pine Grove 32

WPG (32) — T. Smith 18, M. Warren 12, K. Ellis 2.

Bush (42) — K. Allen 2, C. Collett 15, C. Elza 7, P. McPhetridge 10, C. Stewart 8.

East Bernstadt 44, Hunter Hills 28

EB (44) — M. Brown 10, R. Davidson 26, A. Napier 2, M. Lewis 4, H. Gilbert 2.

HH (28) — Q. Strunk 13, B. Rupard 3, Mal. Smith 8, M. Moses 4

Girls Scores

Johnson 34, Hazel Green 9

Johnson (34) — L. Phillips 19, J. Philpot 12, E. Root 3.

Hazel Green (9) — K. Gilbert 5, P. Gilbert 2, A. Chesnut 2.

Keavy 22, Colony 10

Colony (10) — B. Howard 6, C. Smallwood 2, C. Stopher 2

Keavy (22) — H. Thompson 1, S. Peterson 7, A. Loman 14, S. Peterson 7.

Cold Hill 42, London 9

London (9) — S. Smith 1, M. Holland 6, D. Stewart 2

Cold Hill (42) — C. Jones 6, M. Andes 10, J. Cheek 4, I. Lewis 10, K. Morgan 2, M. Brock 4, C. Bales 2, Z. Church 4.

Campground 29, Sublimity 16

Sublimity (16) — B. Kilburn 4, C. Stines 2, M. Turner 4, L. Collett 2, K. Taylor 2, L. Flynn 2.

Campground (29) — K. Osborne 4, A. Hollin 10, J. Short 11, K. Wyan 4

Bush 42, Wyan-Pine 3

WPG (3) — A. Martin 3.

Bush (42) — B. Mahan 6, P. Kilburn 6, M. Napier 2, B. Brown 8, J. Gilbert 6, M. Thompson 2, R. Garland 10, A. Cupp 2.

East Bernstadt 27, Hunter Hills 13

EB (27) — J. Oliver 8, J. Barnett 8, L. Joyner 3, A. Gregory 2, R. Joyner 4, H. Radford 2.

HH (13) — L. Smith 8, K. Gaines 1, J. Sullivan 2, T. Queen 2.

