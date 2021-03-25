Laurel County Elementary Standings and Scores
Boys Final Standings
1. Bush 11-0
2. Cold Hill 10-1
3. Wyan-Pine Grove 8-3
4. Johnson 7-4
5. Sublimity 7-4
6. East Bernstadt 7-4
7. London 6-5
8. Hunter Hills 4-7
9. Colony 2-9
10. Keavy 2-9
11. Hazel Green 1-10
12. Camp Ground 1-10
* Ties were broke using head to head record
Girls Final Standings
1. Cold Hill 11-0
2. Bush 10-1
3. Camp Ground 9-2
4. Johnson 8-3
5. Sublimity 6-5
6. East Bernstadt 6-5
7. London 5-6
8. Hunter Hills 3-8
9. Keavy 3-8
10. Colony 2-9
11. Hazel Green 2-9
12. Wyan-Pine Grove 1-10
* Ties were broke using head to head record
Boys Breakdown
Bush
Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Campground, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses –
Campground
Wins – Colony
Losses – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill, Sublimity
Cold Hill
Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove, Campground, London
Losses – Bush
Colony
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy
Losses – Cold Hill, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, London, Sublimity, Bush
East Bernstadt
Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove, Keavy, Hunter Hills
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Johnson
Hazel Green
Wins – Campground
Losses – East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Keavy, Colony, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson
Hunter Hills
Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green, Keavy
Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
Johnson
Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills, Campground, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green
Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Cold Hill, Bush, London
Keavy
Wins – Campground, Hazel Green
Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Colony
London
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Campground, Colony, Hazel Green, Johnson
Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, Cold Hill
Sublimity
Wins – Keavy, London, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Colony, Hunter Hills, Campground
Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London, Hazel Green
Losses – East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush
Girls Breakdown
Bush
Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Campground, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Cold Hill
Campground
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Sublimity
Losses – Bush, Cold Hill
Cold Hill
Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Bush, Keavy, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove, Campground, London
Losses –
Colony
Wins – Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Campground, Johnson, London, Hazel Green, Sublimity, Bush, Keavy
East Bernstadt
Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove, Keavy, Hunter Hills
Losses – Cold Hill, Campground, Bush, Sublimity, Johnson
Hazel Green
Wins – Keavy, Colony
Losses – Campground, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Hunter Hills, Keavy, London, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson
Hunter Hills
Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, Keavy, Hazel Green
Losses – Bush, Colony, Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
Johnson
Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, London, Hazel Green
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Campground
Keavy
Wins – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, Colony
Losses – Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Hazel Green, Bush, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt
London
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove, Hazel Green
Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity, Campground, Johnson, Cold Hill
Sublimity
Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Colony, Hunter Hills
Losses – Keavy, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill, Campground
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, Campground, London, Cold Hill, Bush
Saturday, March 16
Boys Scores
Johnson 46, Hazel Green 8
Johnson (46) — D. Good 18, H. Morgan 2, T. Dykes 6, C. Larkey 2, R. Robbins 10, T. Marcum 2, H. Parsley 5, N. Hickey 1.
Hazel Green (8) — D. Barrett 6, B. Parker 2.
Colony 31, Keavy 23
Colony (31) — M. Jones 29, C. Hagan 2.
Keavy (23) — L. Vorbeck 18, C. Trosper 3, M. House 2.
Cold Hill 28, London 16
London (16) — J. Catchings 9, I. Robinson 2, L. Jackson 5.
Cold Hill (28) — K. Smith 14, B. Cassidy 8, C. Cox 2, L. Webb 2, J. Jones 2.
Sublimity 56, Campground 8
Sublimity (56) — J. Depew 6, B. Kuehne 2, B. Boshers 4, K. Taylor 4, T. Johnson 5, B. Robinson 4, B. Middleton 2, A. Gentry 4, L. Flynn 6, R. Ryser 12, L. Sizemore 2, K. Guillory 5.
Campground (8) — T. Eldridge 4, A. Mills 2, B. Baker 2.
Bush 42, Wyan-Pine Grove 32
WPG (32) — T. Smith 18, M. Warren 12, K. Ellis 2.
Bush (42) — K. Allen 2, C. Collett 15, C. Elza 7, P. McPhetridge 10, C. Stewart 8.
East Bernstadt 44, Hunter Hills 28
EB (44) — M. Brown 10, R. Davidson 26, A. Napier 2, M. Lewis 4, H. Gilbert 2.
HH (28) — Q. Strunk 13, B. Rupard 3, Mal. Smith 8, M. Moses 4
Girls Scores
Johnson 34, Hazel Green 9
Johnson (34) — L. Phillips 19, J. Philpot 12, E. Root 3.
Hazel Green (9) — K. Gilbert 5, P. Gilbert 2, A. Chesnut 2.
Keavy 22, Colony 10
Colony (10) — B. Howard 6, C. Smallwood 2, C. Stopher 2
Keavy (22) — H. Thompson 1, S. Peterson 7, A. Loman 14, S. Peterson 7.
Cold Hill 42, London 9
London (9) — S. Smith 1, M. Holland 6, D. Stewart 2
Cold Hill (42) — C. Jones 6, M. Andes 10, J. Cheek 4, I. Lewis 10, K. Morgan 2, M. Brock 4, C. Bales 2, Z. Church 4.
Campground 29, Sublimity 16
Sublimity (16) — B. Kilburn 4, C. Stines 2, M. Turner 4, L. Collett 2, K. Taylor 2, L. Flynn 2.
Campground (29) — K. Osborne 4, A. Hollin 10, J. Short 11, K. Wyan 4
Bush 42, Wyan-Pine 3
WPG (3) — A. Martin 3.
Bush (42) — B. Mahan 6, P. Kilburn 6, M. Napier 2, B. Brown 8, J. Gilbert 6, M. Thompson 2, R. Garland 10, A. Cupp 2.
East Bernstadt 27, Hunter Hills 13
EB (27) — J. Oliver 8, J. Barnett 8, L. Joyner 3, A. Gregory 2, R. Joyner 4, H. Radford 2.
HH (13) — L. Smith 8, K. Gaines 1, J. Sullivan 2, T. Queen 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.