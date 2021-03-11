2021 Elementary Basketball Standings
Boys
1. Bush 7-0
2. Wyan-Pine Grove 6-1
2. Cold Hill 6-1
4. East Bernstadt 5-2
5. Johnson 4-3
5. London 4-3
7. Sublimity 3-4
7. Hunter Hills 3-4
9. Keavy 2-5
10. Hazel Green 1-6
10. Camp Ground 1-6
12. Colony 0-7
Girls
1. Cold Hill 7-0
1. Camp Ground 7-0
3. Bush 6-1
4. Johnson 5-2
5. East Bernstadt 4-3
6. Sublimity 3-4
6. London 3-4
8. Keavy 2-5
8. Colony 2-5
8. Hunter Hills 2-5
11. Hazel Green 1-6
12. Wyan-Pine Grove 0-7
Boys Breakdown
Bush
Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
Losses –
Campground
Wins – Colony
Losses – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove
Cold Hill
Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Sublimity
Losses – Bush
Colony
Wins –
Losses – Cold Hill, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, London
East Bernstadt
Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush
Hazel Green
Wins – Campground
Losses – East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Keavy
Hunter Hills
Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green
Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson
Johnson
Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills
Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Cold Hill, Bush
Keavy
Wins – Campground, Hazel Green
Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson, Cold Hill
London
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Campground, Colony
Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity
Sublimity
Wins – Keavy, London, Hazel Green
Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground
Losses – East Bernstadt
Girls Breakdown
Bush
Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
Losses – Cold Hill
Campground
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses –
Cold Hill
Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Bush, Keavy, Sublimity
Losses –
Colony
Wins – Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Campground, Johnson, London
East Bernstadt
Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Cold Hill, Campground, Bush
Hazel Green
Wins – Keavy
Losses – Campground, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy
Hunter Hills
Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Bush, Colony, Campground, London, Hazel Green, Johnson
Johnson
Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush
Keavy
Wins – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove
Losses – Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Hazel Green
London
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity, Campground
Sublimity
Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Hazel Green
Losses – Keavy, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins –
Losses – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, Campground
Saturday, March 6
Bush 40, East Bernstadt 22
Bush (40) — C. Collett 16, N. Cupp 9, C. Elza 6, P. McPhetridge 1, C. Stewart 8.
East Bernstadt (22) — M. Brown 6, R. Davidson 12, A. Napier 2, M. Lucas 2.
Keavy 16, Hazel Green 13
Hazel Green (13) — D. Barrett 9, B. Craft 4.
Keavy (16) — L. Vorbeck 14, L. Joseph 2.
Cold Hill 33, Sublimity 30
Cold Hill (33) — K. Smith 16, C. Cox 9, J. Hart 2, L. Webb 6
Sublimity (30) — K. Taylor 18, T. Johnson 2, B. Kuehne 6, J. Depew 2, B. Robinson 2.
Johnson 32, Hunter Hills 12
Hunter Hills (12) — Q. Strunk 4, Mal. Smith 4, Mi. Smith 2, M. Moses 2.
Johnson (32) — R. Robbins 10, D. Good 9, T. Marcum 5, C. Larkey 4, H. Parsley 2, T. Dykes 2.
Wyan-Pine Grove 46, Campground 4
Wyan-Pine Grove (46) — T. Smith 24, B. Garland 2, M. Warren 8, K. Ellis 8, M. Kitzmiller 2, Z. Justice 2.
Campground (4) — T. Eldridge 2, S. Gilbert 2.
London 34, Colony 12
London (34) — L. Jackson 4, J. Phipps 9, J. Catching 6, M. Dotson 2, S. Allen 2, E. George 3, T. McQueen 2, N.ison 2, C. Craig 2, D. Williams 2.
Colony (12) — M. Jones 9, K. Patel 2, N. Vaughn 1.
Girls Scores
Bush 30, East Bernstadt 6
Bush (30) — B. Mahan 6, P. Kilburn 6, M. Napier 8, B. Brown 10.
East Bernstadt (6) — L. Joyner 4, R. Joyner 2.
Hazel Green 20, Keavy 18
Hazel Green (20) — P. Gilbert 12, K. Gilbert 4, H. Robinson 4.
Keavy (18) — A. Lorman 10, S. Peterson 4, K. Scalf 4.
Cold Hill 34, Sublimity 9
Cold Hill (34) — C. Jones 10, M. Andes 19, J. Cheek 2, I. Lewis 2, K. Morgan 1.
Sublimity (9) — B. Kilburn 7, M. Turner 2.
Johnson 24, Hunter Hills 11
Hunter Hills (11) — L. Smith 5, J. Sullivan 4, C. Proffitt 2.
Johnson (24) — Phillips 13, Philpot 8, Root 2, Holt 1.
Campground 34, Wyan-Pine Grove 10
Wyan-Pine Grove (10) — B. Swafford 2, A. Martin 6, Mio Ideguchi 2 .
Campground (34) — K. Osborne 10, A. Hollin 16, J. Short 6, K. Wyan 2.
London 24, Colony 12
London (24) — L. Norman 1, B. Walker 4, S. Smith 3, M. Holland 16.
Colony (12) — B. Howard 3, A. Smith 4, E. Smith 5.
Thursday, March 4
Boys Scores
Johnson 40, Colony 7
Johnson (40) — D. Good 12, R. Robbins 6, H. Morgan 8, T. Dykes 2, C. Larkey 4, T. Marcum 6, H. Parsley 2.
Colony (7) — M. Jones 3, C. Hagan 2, N. Vaughn 2.
Bush 36, Sublimity 32
Sublimity (32) — B. Kuehne 16, K. Taylor 11, T. Johnson 1, B. Robinson 2, A. Gentry 2
Bush (36) — K. Allen 7, C. Collett 9, C. Elza 12, P. McPhetridge 6, C. Stewart 2.
London 35, Campground 6
London (35) — L. Jackson 5, J. Phipps 5, J. Catching 8, M. Dotson 2, S. Allen 8, E. George 2, T. McQueen 2, N. Ison 3.
Campground (6) — A. Mills 4, B. Baker 2.
Cold Hill 43, Keavy 6
Keavy (6) — L. Vorbeck 6
Cold Hill (43) — K. Smith 10, B. Cassidy 5, C. Cox 4, J. Hart 4, L. Webb 2, J. Jones 3, C. Smith 2, B. Robinson 2, J. Hoskins 2, C. Miller 2, S. Orr 2, M. Hensley 2, C. Spencer 1, C. Campbell 2.
Hunter Hills 35, Hazel Green 8
Hunter Hills (35) — Q. Strunk 8, B. Rupard 5, Mi. Smith 10, Ma. Smith 4, M. Moses 6, C. Stradley 2.
Hazel Green (8) — D. Barrett 4, B. Craft 4
East Bernstadt 26, Wyan-Pine Grove 25
East Berenstadt (26) — M. Brown 14, R. Davidson 10, A. Napier 2.
Wyan-Pine Grove (25) — T. Smith 12, M. Warren 7, Z. Patterson 6.
Girls Scores
Johnson 34, Colony 4
Johnson (34) — L. Phillips 14, J. Philpot 12, E. Root 8
Colony (4) — E. Smith 2, C. Stopher 2
Bush 36, Sublimity 12
Sublimity (12) — A. Joseph 2, B. Kilburn 6, L. Collett 2, M. Turner 2.
Bush (36) — B. Mahan 7, P. Kilburn 14, M. Napier 2, B. Brown 8, J. Gilbert 2, M. Thompson 3.
Campground 36, London 12
London (12) — M. Holland 8, S. Smith 2, M. Loy 2.
Campground (36) — K. Osborne 12, A. Hollin, J. Short 3, K. Wyan 2, P. Blevins 2.
Cold Hill 42, Keavy 8
Keavy (8) — Powers 2, Peterson 6
Cold Hill (42) — C. Jones 14, M. Andes 12, J. Cheek 8, I. Lewis 6, M. Brock 2.
Hunter Hills 19, Hazel Green 14
Hunter Hills (19) — L. Smith 4, L. French 4, J. Sullivan 3, O. Tibbs 3, St. John 3, T. Queen 2
Hazel Green (14) — K. Gilbert 4, H. Robinson 4, P. Gilbert 3, K. Whitehead 2, N. Runyon 1.
East Bernstadt 26, Wyan-Pine Grove 11
East Bernstadt (26) — L. Joyner 8, J. Oliver 6, R. Joyner 7, H. Radford 2, J. Green 4.Wyan-Pine Grove (11) — M. Ideguchi 2, S. Sizemore 2, R. Ballard 7.
Tuesday, March 2
Boys Scores
Wyan-Pine Grove 50, Colony 7
Colony (7) — M. Jones 1, C. Shepherd 2, N. Vaughn 4.
Wyan-Pine Grove (50) — T. Smith 16, M. Warren 16, Z. Patterson 2, K. Ellis 6, S. Reece 6, M. Kitzmiller 4.
London 37, Hunter Hills 16
London (37) — London: J. Phipps 23, J. Catching 7, I. Robinson 3, J. Mosley 3, S. Allen 1.
Hunter Hills (16) — Q. Strunk 9, B. Rupard 2, Mi. Moses 3, Ma. Moses 2.
Bush 47, Cold Hill 36
Cold Hill (36) — K. Smith 6, B. Cassidy 9, C. Cox 7, J. Hart 2, L. Webb 8, J. Jones 4.
Bush (47) — K. Allen 4, C. Collett 25, C. Elza 10, P. McPhetridge 4
Johnson 49, Keavy 7
Keavy (7) — L. Vorbeck 5, E. Walters 2.
Johnson (49) — D. Good 18, R. Robbins 8, H. Morgan 7, T. Dykes 4, T. Marcum 12.
Sublimity 46, Hazel Green 4
Sublimity (46) — J. Depew 4, B. Kuehne 3, B. Boshers 4, K. Taylor 10, T. Johnson 6, B. Robinson 11, B. Couch 2, B. Middleton 4, A. Gentry 2.
Hazel Green (4) — D. Barrett 1, B. Craft 3
East Bernstadt 42, Campground 9
East Bernstadt (42) — M. Brown 7, R. Davidson 16, B. Larkey 6, A. Greer 3, H. Gilbert 4, A. Napier 4, M. Lewis 2.
Campground (9) — T. Eldridge 2, J. Patterson 2, B. Baker 2, S. Gilbert 3
Girls Scores
Colony 14, Wyan-Pine Grove 5
Colony (14) — B. Howard 6, E. Smith 6, C. Stopher 2
Wyan-Pine Grove (5) — A. Collier 1, H. Sowders 1, A. Martin 2, B. Swafford 1.
London 28, Hunter Hills 19
London (28) — M. Holland 21, L. Norman 2, A. Harrison 2, M. Loy 3. Hunter Hills (19) —L. Smith 7, J. Sullivan 6, T. Queen 2, A. Bryant 2, I. St. John 2.
Cold Hill 30, Bush 29
Cold Hill (30) — C. Jones 13, M. Andes 8, J. Cheek 7, I. Lewis 2
Bush (29) — B. Mahan 2, P. Kilburn 13, M. Napier 4, B. Brown 8, J. Gilbert 2.
Johnson 30, Keavy 14
Keavy (14) — Powers 4, Peterson 6, Lorman 4.
Johnson (30) — L. Phillips 11, J. Philpot 16, E. Root 3.
Sublimity 8, Hazel Green 6
Sublimity (8) — B. Kilburn 2, C. Stines 2, F. Brummett 4.
Hazel Green (6) — H. Robinson 2, N. Runyon 2, K. Whitehead 2
Campground 30, East Bernstadt 10
East Bernstadt (10) — L. Joyner 4, J. Oliver 4, J. Barnett 1, R. Joyner 1
Campground (30) — K. Osborne 12, A. Hollin 16, K. Wyan 2.
