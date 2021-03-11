Basketball

2021 Elementary Basketball Standings

Boys

1. Bush 7-0

2. Wyan-Pine Grove 6-1

2. Cold Hill 6-1

4. East Bernstadt 5-2

5. Johnson 4-3

5. London 4-3

7. Sublimity 3-4

7. Hunter Hills 3-4

9. Keavy 2-5

10. Hazel Green 1-6

10. Camp Ground 1-6

12. Colony 0-7

Girls

1. Cold Hill 7-0

1. Camp Ground 7-0

3. Bush 6-1

4. Johnson 5-2

5. East Bernstadt 4-3

6. Sublimity 3-4

6. London 3-4

8. Keavy 2-5

8. Colony 2-5

8. Hunter Hills 2-5

11. Hazel Green 1-6

12. Wyan-Pine Grove 0-7

Boys Breakdown

Bush

Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

Losses –

Campground

Wins – Colony

Losses – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove

Cold Hill

Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Sublimity

Losses – Bush

Colony

Wins –

Losses – Cold Hill, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, London

East Bernstadt

Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush

Hazel Green

Wins – Campground

Losses – East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Hunter Hills, Keavy

Hunter Hills

Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green

Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson

Johnson

Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills

Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Cold Hill, Bush

Keavy

Wins – Campground, Hazel Green

Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Johnson, Cold Hill

London

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Campground, Colony

Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity

Sublimity

Wins – Keavy, London, Hazel Green

Losses – Wyan-Pine Grove, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground

Losses – East Bernstadt

Girls Breakdown

Bush

Wins – Hunter Hills, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

Losses – Cold Hill

Campground

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, London, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses –

Cold Hill

Wins – Colony, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, Bush, Keavy, Sublimity

Losses –

Colony

Wins – Hunter Hills, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Campground, Johnson, London

East Bernstadt

Wins – London, Hazel Green, Colony, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Cold Hill, Campground, Bush

Hazel Green

Wins – Keavy

Losses – Campground, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy

Hunter Hills

Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Bush, Colony, Campground, London, Hazel Green, Johnson

Johnson

Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, Sublimity, Keavy, Colony, Hunter Hills

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush

Keavy

Wins – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine Grove

Losses – Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Hazel Green

London

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity, Campground

Sublimity

Wins – Wyan-Pine Grove, London, Hazel Green

Losses – Keavy, Johnson, Bush, Cold Hill

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins –

Losses – Johnson, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt, Campground

Saturday, March 6

Bush 40, East Bernstadt 22

Bush (40) — C. Collett 16, N. Cupp 9, C. Elza 6, P. McPhetridge 1, C. Stewart 8.

East Bernstadt (22) — M. Brown 6, R. Davidson 12, A. Napier 2, M. Lucas 2.

Keavy 16, Hazel Green 13

Hazel Green (13) — D. Barrett 9, B. Craft 4.

Keavy (16) — L. Vorbeck 14, L. Joseph 2.

Cold Hill 33, Sublimity 30

Cold Hill (33) — K. Smith 16, C. Cox 9, J. Hart 2, L. Webb 6

Sublimity (30) — K. Taylor 18, T. Johnson 2, B. Kuehne 6, J. Depew 2, B. Robinson 2.

Johnson 32, Hunter Hills 12

Hunter Hills (12) — Q. Strunk 4, Mal. Smith 4, Mi. Smith 2, M. Moses 2.

Johnson (32) — R. Robbins 10, D. Good 9, T. Marcum 5, C. Larkey 4, H. Parsley 2, T. Dykes 2.

Wyan-Pine Grove 46, Campground 4

Wyan-Pine Grove (46) — T. Smith 24, B. Garland 2, M. Warren 8, K. Ellis 8, M. Kitzmiller 2, Z. Justice 2.

Campground (4) — T. Eldridge 2, S. Gilbert 2.

London 34, Colony 12

London (34) — L. Jackson 4, J. Phipps 9, J. Catching 6, M. Dotson 2, S. Allen 2, E. George 3, T. McQueen 2, N.ison 2, C. Craig 2, D. Williams 2.

Colony (12) — M. Jones 9, K. Patel 2, N. Vaughn 1.

Girls Scores

Bush 30, East Bernstadt 6

Bush (30) — B. Mahan 6, P. Kilburn 6, M. Napier 8, B. Brown 10.

East Bernstadt (6) — L. Joyner 4, R. Joyner 2.

Hazel Green 20, Keavy 18

Hazel Green (20) — P. Gilbert 12, K. Gilbert 4, H. Robinson 4.

Keavy (18) — A. Lorman 10, S. Peterson 4, K. Scalf 4.

Cold Hill 34, Sublimity 9

Cold Hill (34) — C. Jones 10, M. Andes 19, J. Cheek 2, I. Lewis 2, K. Morgan 1.

Sublimity (9) — B. Kilburn 7, M. Turner 2.

Johnson 24, Hunter Hills 11

Hunter Hills (11) — L. Smith 5, J. Sullivan 4, C. Proffitt 2.

Johnson (24) — Phillips 13, Philpot 8, Root 2, Holt 1.

Campground 34, Wyan-Pine Grove 10

Wyan-Pine Grove (10) — B. Swafford 2, A. Martin 6, Mio Ideguchi 2 .

Campground (34) — K. Osborne 10, A. Hollin 16, J. Short 6, K. Wyan 2.

London 24, Colony 12

London (24) — L. Norman 1, B. Walker 4, S. Smith 3, M. Holland 16.

Colony (12) — B. Howard 3, A. Smith 4, E. Smith 5.

Thursday, March 4

Boys Scores

Johnson 40, Colony 7

Johnson (40) — D. Good 12, R. Robbins 6, H. Morgan 8, T. Dykes 2, C. Larkey 4, T. Marcum 6, H. Parsley 2.

Colony (7) — M. Jones 3, C. Hagan 2, N. Vaughn 2.

Bush 36, Sublimity 32

Sublimity (32) — B. Kuehne 16, K. Taylor 11, T. Johnson 1, B. Robinson 2, A. Gentry 2

Bush (36) — K. Allen 7, C. Collett 9, C. Elza 12, P. McPhetridge 6, C. Stewart 2.

London 35, Campground 6

London (35) — L. Jackson 5, J. Phipps 5, J. Catching 8, M. Dotson 2, S. Allen 8, E. George 2, T. McQueen 2, N. Ison 3.

Campground (6) — A. Mills 4, B. Baker 2.

Cold Hill 43, Keavy 6

Keavy (6) — L. Vorbeck 6

Cold Hill (43) — K. Smith 10, B. Cassidy 5, C. Cox 4, J. Hart 4, L. Webb 2, J. Jones 3, C. Smith 2, B. Robinson 2, J. Hoskins 2, C. Miller 2, S. Orr 2, M. Hensley 2, C. Spencer 1, C. Campbell 2.

Hunter Hills 35, Hazel Green 8

Hunter Hills (35) — Q. Strunk 8, B. Rupard 5, Mi. Smith 10, Ma. Smith 4, M. Moses 6, C. Stradley 2.

Hazel Green (8) — D. Barrett 4, B. Craft 4

East Bernstadt 26, Wyan-Pine Grove 25

East Berenstadt (26) — M. Brown 14, R. Davidson 10, A. Napier 2.

Wyan-Pine Grove (25) — T. Smith 12, M. Warren 7, Z. Patterson 6.

Girls Scores

Johnson 34, Colony 4

Johnson (34) — L. Phillips 14, J. Philpot 12, E. Root 8

Colony (4) — E. Smith 2, C. Stopher 2

Bush 36, Sublimity 12

Sublimity (12) — A. Joseph 2, B. Kilburn 6, L. Collett 2, M. Turner 2.

Bush (36) — B. Mahan 7, P. Kilburn 14, M. Napier 2, B. Brown 8, J. Gilbert 2, M. Thompson 3.

Campground 36, London 12

London (12) — M. Holland 8, S. Smith 2, M. Loy 2.

Campground (36) — K. Osborne 12, A. Hollin, J. Short 3, K. Wyan 2, P. Blevins 2.

Cold Hill 42, Keavy 8

Keavy (8) — Powers 2, Peterson 6

Cold Hill (42) — C. Jones 14, M. Andes 12, J. Cheek 8, I. Lewis 6, M. Brock 2.

Hunter Hills 19, Hazel Green 14

Hunter Hills (19) — L. Smith 4, L. French 4, J. Sullivan 3, O. Tibbs 3, St. John 3, T. Queen 2

Hazel Green (14) — K. Gilbert 4, H. Robinson 4, P. Gilbert 3, K. Whitehead 2, N. Runyon 1.

East Bernstadt 26, Wyan-Pine Grove 11

East Bernstadt (26) — L. Joyner 8, J. Oliver 6, R. Joyner 7, H. Radford 2, J. Green 4.Wyan-Pine Grove (11) — M. Ideguchi 2, S. Sizemore 2, R. Ballard 7.

Tuesday, March 2

Boys Scores

Wyan-Pine Grove 50, Colony 7

Colony (7) — M. Jones 1, C. Shepherd 2, N. Vaughn 4.

Wyan-Pine Grove (50) — T. Smith 16, M. Warren 16, Z. Patterson 2, K. Ellis 6, S. Reece 6, M. Kitzmiller 4.

London 37, Hunter Hills 16

London (37) — London: J. Phipps 23, J. Catching 7, I. Robinson 3, J. Mosley 3, S. Allen 1.

Hunter Hills (16) — Q. Strunk 9, B. Rupard 2, Mi. Moses 3, Ma. Moses 2.

Bush 47, Cold Hill 36

Cold Hill (36) — K. Smith 6, B. Cassidy 9, C. Cox 7, J. Hart 2, L. Webb 8, J. Jones 4.

Bush (47) — K. Allen 4, C. Collett 25, C. Elza 10, P. McPhetridge 4

Johnson 49, Keavy 7

Keavy (7) — L. Vorbeck 5, E. Walters 2.

Johnson (49) — D. Good 18, R. Robbins 8, H. Morgan 7, T. Dykes 4, T. Marcum 12.

Sublimity 46, Hazel Green 4

Sublimity (46) — J. Depew 4, B. Kuehne 3, B. Boshers 4, K. Taylor 10, T. Johnson 6, B. Robinson 11, B. Couch 2, B. Middleton 4, A. Gentry 2.

Hazel Green (4) — D. Barrett 1, B. Craft 3

East Bernstadt 42, Campground 9

East Bernstadt (42) — M. Brown 7, R. Davidson 16, B. Larkey 6, A. Greer 3, H. Gilbert 4, A. Napier 4, M. Lewis 2.

Campground (9) — T. Eldridge 2, J. Patterson 2, B. Baker 2, S. Gilbert 3

Girls Scores

Colony 14, Wyan-Pine Grove 5

Colony (14) — B. Howard 6, E. Smith 6, C. Stopher 2

Wyan-Pine Grove (5) — A. Collier 1, H. Sowders 1, A. Martin 2, B. Swafford 1.

London 28, Hunter Hills 19

London (28) — M. Holland 21, L. Norman 2, A. Harrison 2, M. Loy 3. Hunter Hills (19) —L. Smith 7, J. Sullivan 6, T. Queen 2, A. Bryant 2, I. St. John 2.

Cold Hill 30, Bush 29

Cold Hill (30) — C. Jones 13, M. Andes 8, J. Cheek 7, I. Lewis 2

Bush (29) — B. Mahan 2, P. Kilburn 13, M. Napier 4, B. Brown 8, J. Gilbert 2.

Johnson 30, Keavy 14

Keavy (14) — Powers 4, Peterson 6, Lorman 4.

Johnson (30) — L. Phillips 11, J. Philpot 16, E. Root 3.

Sublimity 8, Hazel Green 6

Sublimity (8) — B. Kilburn 2, C. Stines 2, F. Brummett 4.

Hazel Green (6) — H. Robinson 2, N. Runyon 2, K. Whitehead 2

Campground 30, East Bernstadt 10

East Bernstadt (10) — L. Joyner 4, J. Oliver 4, J. Barnett 1, R. Joyner 1

Campground (30) — K. Osborne 12, A. Hollin 16, K. Wyan 2.

