LONDON — North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan doesn’t shy away from scheduling good teams from across the state.
His reasoning is his young players need all the experience they can get before postseason play begins, and Saturday they got just that against No. 4 Sacred Heart.
The Lady Jaguars (7-2) didn’t come up with the win but they did manage to score the most points against the Valkyries this season during their 87-76 setback.
“When you play as many young kids as us, you have to figure out how to grow up quickly,” Mahan said. “I knew today’s game would help teach us some important lessons and class was in session today.
“Sacred Heart just keeps coming at you with solid basketball,” he added. “They do not have the ups and downs that you see with most teams. When you make a mistake, they almost always capitalize. We were horrible in transition and will have some adjustments we are going to have to make to fix that. We also had multiple unforced turnovers that they capitalized off of. We lost our assignments on defense and it always got us out of position, which lead to points and often fouls that killed us often. We also did a poor job in executing our offense. Those are all lessons when needed to learn.”
North Laurel hung tough throughout the contest and led for most of the first quarter before playing from behind the remainder of the game.
The Lady Jaguars had four players score in double figures with Hailee Valentine leading the way with 22 points. Emily Sizemore followed with 20 points while Chloe McKnight followed with 18 points. Halle Collins recorded a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
After falling behind eight points early in the first quarter, Sacred Heart managed to fight back to claim a 28-21 advantage heading into the second quarter. The Valkyries’ lead grew to 46-38 at halftime before seeing North Laurel cut its deficit to four points early in the third quarter.
But that’s when Sacred Heart took over and built a 67-53 advantage with eight minutes left in the game.
The Lady Jaguars tried to battle back, getting as close as 10 points but the damage had been done.
“You could see their length bothered us the first half,” Mahan said. “It limited our penetration and combine that with poor 3-point shooting that led to some of our offensive struggles. Giving up 87 points seems horrible but our half-court defense was actually not horrible. The problem was the turnovers and rebounds that lead to so many transition points for Sacred Heart.”
Sacred Heart 87, North Laurel 76
Sacred Heart 28 18 21 20 87
North Laurel 21 17 14 24 76
Sacred Heart (87) — Ralston 13, Montano 7, Bender 19, Gilvin 18, Wolff 8, Kaufman 5, Lovan 1, Pelayo 12, Howe 4.
North Laurel (76) — Valentine 22, E. Sizemore 20, Collins 16, McKnight 18.
