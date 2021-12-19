1

LONDON — South Laurel High School’s Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge will tip-off Tuesday with eight teams participating in the event.

Rowan County, Rockcastle County, Cooper, Harlan, Dixie Heights, Lincoln County, and Lafayette will join host South Laurel in the eight-team field.

The tournament tips off Tuesday at 3 p.m. at South Laurel High School. Semifinal action is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. while the championship game is scheduled to be played Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament schedule is listed below:

Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge

at South Laurel High School

Tuesday, Dec. 21

First Round Games

Rockcastle County vs. Cooper, 3 p.m.

Harlan vs. Dixie Heights, 4:45 p.m.

South Laurel vs. Rowan County, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln County vs. Lafayette, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Semifinals

Harlan/Dixie Heights winner vs. Lincoln County vs. Lafayette winner, 5:45 p.m.

Rockcastle County/Cooper winner vs. South Laurel/Rowan County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Rockcastle County/Cooper loser vs. South Laurel/Rowan County loser, 2:15 p.m.

Harlan/Dixie Heights loser vs. Lincoln County vs. Lafayette loser, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Finals

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Finals

TBD, 4 p.m.

Third Place Game

TBD, 5:45 p.m.

Seventh Place Game

TBD, 2:15 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you