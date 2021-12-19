LONDON — South Laurel High School’s Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge will tip-off Tuesday with eight teams participating in the event.
Rowan County, Rockcastle County, Cooper, Harlan, Dixie Heights, Lincoln County, and Lafayette will join host South Laurel in the eight-team field.
The tournament tips off Tuesday at 3 p.m. at South Laurel High School. Semifinal action is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. while the championship game is scheduled to be played Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament schedule is listed below:
Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge
at South Laurel High School
Tuesday, Dec. 21
First Round Games
Rockcastle County vs. Cooper, 3 p.m.
Harlan vs. Dixie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Rowan County, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln County vs. Lafayette, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Semifinals
Harlan/Dixie Heights winner vs. Lincoln County vs. Lafayette winner, 5:45 p.m.
Rockcastle County/Cooper winner vs. South Laurel/Rowan County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Rockcastle County/Cooper loser vs. South Laurel/Rowan County loser, 2:15 p.m.
Harlan/Dixie Heights loser vs. Lincoln County vs. Lafayette loser, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Finals
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Finals
TBD, 4 p.m.
Third Place Game
TBD, 5:45 p.m.
Seventh Place Game
TBD, 2:15 p.m.
