LONDON — Little League Softball All-Stars (10-12 year olds) start Saturday at the South Laurel Little League complex with eight teams participating to see who will represent District 4 at the State Tournament.
South Laurel and Corbin face off at 1 p.m. while Harlan and Knox play at 3 p.m.
Clay County and Tri-Cities also play each other at 1 p.m. while Hazard will go up against Leslie County at 3 p.m.
The winner’s bracket semifinals are scheduled to be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. while the winner’s bracket finals are slated to be played on Monday at 6 p.m.
The championship will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m.
