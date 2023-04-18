BOWLING GREEN — North Laurel’s Tayten Sowders turned in a second-place effort in Tuesday’s KHSAA Archery State Tournament after shooting a 293, tying with Bullitt Central’s Adam Dustin, Logan County’s Isaac Stanley, Southwestern’s Natalie Cummins and Meade County’s Avery Wilson.
North Laurel’s girls team turned in an eighth place effort with 1,949 points while the boys team placed 18th with 1,925 points.
North Laurel’s top girls finisher was Addison Metcalf, who placed sixth with a 288.
Corbin and South Laurel sent archers to the state tournament as well but didn’t have enough to compete for the team championship.
Jace Hatfield led the Redhounds with a 30th place effort while shooting a 287. Katie Ridener finished 92nd for the Lady Redhounds, and finished with a 276 while Hunter Swafford (82nd, 280) and Abigail Rogers (74th, 276) represented South Laurel.
Boys Team Scores
1. Harrison County 2,004, 2. Logan County 1,992, 3. Butler County 1,986, 4. Mercer County 1,984, 5. Lafayette 1,981, 6. Ryle 1,975, 7. Bullitt Central 1,971, 8. Trinity 1,959, 9. Graves County 1,959, 10. Wolfe County 1,958, 11. Madison Central 1,953, 12. Anderson County 1,952, 13. Prestonsburg 1,951, 14. Simon Kenton 1,950, 14. Central Hardin 1,950, 16. Southwestern 1,938, 17. Magoffin County 1,927, 18. North Laurel 1,925, 19. Calloway County 1,924, 20. Bethlehem 1,907, 21. Fleming County 1,900, 22. North Oldham 1,883.
Boys Individual Scores
Corbin
30th Jace Hatfield 287
North Laurel
2nd Tayten Sowders 293
87th Rhett Woods 280
115th Isaac Ivey 276
138th Dominic Hern 273
142nd Matthew Cochrane 272
163rd Noah Elza 269
189th Hunter Martin 262
NA Elijah Ivey 262
207th Reece Weaver 257
218th Trey Hensley 252
221st Cole Saylor 250
224th AJ Bowman 249
South Laurel
82nd Hunter Swafford 280
Girls Team Scores
1. Letcher Central 1,997, 2. Meade County 1,996, 3. Mercy 1,980, 4. Anderson County 1,975, 5. Butler County 1,970, 6. Bullitt Central 1,957, 7. Ryle 1,950, 8. North Laurel 1,949, 9. Simon Kenton 1,925, 10. Calloway County 1,924, 11. Bethlehem 1,908, 12. Graves County 1,906, 13. Franklin County 1,900, 14. Prestonsburg 1,893, 15. Magoffin County 1,875, 16. Elizabethtown 1,815.
Girls Individual Scores
Corbin
92nd Katie Ridener 273
North Laurel
6th Addison Metcalf 288
45th Savannah Philpot 280
47th Kaylen Dozier 279
54th Ashlyn Osborne 277
72nd Jayden Azbill 277
72nd Haley Hill 277
114th Chloe Mills 271
162nd Sarah Martin 252
176th Kaellie Tabor 225
179th Madeline Woods 202
South Laurel
74th Abigail Rogers 276
