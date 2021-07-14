Two Laurel County girls were among the team who took the KBE 2021 Teammate Basketball National Championship title recently.
Gracie and Chloe McKnight are involved in the Kentucky Ballers Elite team which traveled to Virginia Beach, where the KBE team 2024 took the National Championship title and the KBE 2027 team earned the runner-up spot.
The KBE holds workouts at The Lab 365 and is comprised of athletes from Jackson, Laurel, Clay, Rockcastle, Pulaski, Owsley, Knox, Madison, Perry, Boyle, Hazard and Harlan counties. The 2021 contest hosted 230 teams from 14 different states.
