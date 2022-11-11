Local runners competed in the KHSAA Cross Country State Championships last Saturday, and clocked in a very great effort.
In the girls Class 3A, Taylor Allen clocked in an impressive 19th place effort, running a time of 19:24.70 and helping North Laurel receive a 19th place overall.
North Laurel’s Haiden Moses finished 107th with a time of 21:32.70, Sienna Sizemore finished 135th with a time of 21:58.70, Riley Vickers finished 173rd with a time of 22:33.41, McKinley Mastin at 176th, with a time of 22:35.81, Kinlee Krueger finished 206th, with a time of 23:22.10, and Lauren Crouch at 236th, with a time of 24:15.91.
Whitley County’s Abigail Cupp finished 198th, with a time of 23:08.60, and South Laurel’s Ivy Lewis finished 211th with a time of 23:31.10.
On the boys side, North Laurel’s boys team turned in a 30th place effort during the meet, while Whitley County followed with a 35th place effort.
Will Stanko from South Laurel turned in the best effort individually, and finished 39th with a time of 16:51.60.
North Laurel’s Josh Hoskins finished 139th (18:05.20), Xander Harris finished 171st (18:29.31), Carson Collett finished 198th (18:49.00), Jasper Hampton finished 200th (18:49.50), Colton Nantz finished 235th (19:24.41), and Jasper Binder finished 257th (20:06.10).
In the girls Class 2A, Corbin’s cross country team finished 10th overall with 270 points. Hadley Elmore led Corbin with a 31st place effort (21:14.47)
Corbin’s Mary Hope Jackson finished 45th (21:51.36), Alex Herren finished 53rd (22:02.90), Jaycee Frye finished 73rd (22:39.93), Maddie Jo Russell finished 112th (23:31.80), Savannah Mayer finished 168th (25:20.30), and Mallory Bradshaw finished 173rd (25:35.48).
In the Class 2A boys division, the Corbin Redhounds turned in a third place effort.
Corbin’s Kaleb Terrell finished 37th (17:52.36), Nolan Brock finished 56th (18:15.96), Connor Messer finished 58th (18:17.99), Ethan Slone finished 66th (18:27.05), Christopher Rose finished 68th (18:30.90), and Koby Perkins finished 84th (18:46.15).
In the girls Class 1A, Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe placed ninth overall with a time of 20:26.70. Lynn Camp also finished 14th overall with 423 points.
Lynn Camp’s Madison Weymers finished 101st (23:40.70), Lauren Partin finished 124th (24:19.20), Lindsey Cox finished 131st (24:29.60), Lillian Henize finished 142nd (24:40.31), Savannah Thacker finished 202nd (27:21.20), and Cambree Prewitt finished 220th (29:27.91).
Williamsburg’s Emma Meadors finished 136th (24:33.10), Emma Moore finished 137th (24:34.70), Abbigaile Jackson finished 178th (25:46.10), Ryan Fields finished 182nd (25:56.50), Tatum Croley finished 192nd (26:26.81), Alyssa Boone finished 239th (35:05.20).
In the boys Class 1A, Williamsburg turned in a 23rd place effort with 532 points, and Nick Baird led Williamsburg with a 65th place finish (18:25.94).
Lynn Camp’s Jaden Stewart finished 184th (20:38.56).
Williamsburg’s Henry Bowling finished 67th (18:28.78), Zayden Housekeeper finished 87th (18:54.02), Alex Coleman finished 210th (21:09.75), Ethan Moses finished 220th (21:21.82), Evan Moses finished 274th (26:33.07), and Jason Moses finished 275th (27:14.03).
