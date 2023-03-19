LOUISVILLE — The 2023 NASP State Tournament was held this past weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Central with local high school teams, middle school teams, and elementary school teams turning in impressive results.
North Laurel turned in the best high school showing with an 18th place finish while North Laurel Middle School turned in the best middle school effort with a 10th place finish.
Bush turned in the best elementary school finish locally with a 25th-place effort.
Individually (boys’ and girls’ combined), North Laurel’s Tayten Sanders’ (291) 14th place finish turned out be the best locally at the high school level.
Individually (boys’ and girls’ combined), Corbin’s Luke Hatfield (281 and 16 tens) 29th place finish turned out be the best locally at the middle school level. East Bernstadt’s Tyson Weaver finished 31st with a 281 while collecting 15 tens.
Individually (boys’ and girls’ combined), Hunter Hill’s Alex Lawson (262) 45th place finish turned out be the best locally at the elementary school level.
For all of the local teams’ scores and individual boys’ and girls’ scores please see below:
Local High School Standings
North Laurel (18th, 3,334 points)
Tayten Sowders 291
Isaac Ivey 289
Trey Hensley 282
Ashlyn Osborne 282
Addison Metcalf 280
Kaylen Dozier 276
Savannah Philpot 276
Jayden Azbill 274
Matthew Cochrane 273
Reece Weaver 271
Noah Blake Elza 270
Dominic Hearn 270
Sarah Martin 267
Hunter Martin 266
Zoey Bargo 254
Zachary Philpot 253
Cole Saylor 252
AJ Bowman 251
Jordan Gibson 227
Madeline Woods 210
Kaellie Tabor 156
South Laurel (51st, 3,254 points)
Abigail Rogers 280
Waylon Joseph 277
Hunter Swafford 277
Jaxon Holbrook 276
Bryson Ivy 275
Kiera Oakley 272
Holly Sherman 271
Mallie Johnson 270
Lilly Paris 268
Makenzie Kraftchak 267
Marli Hale 262
Jessie Taylor 259
Joshua Mitchell 247
Corbin (59th, 3,241 points)
Mac Collins 280
Jace Hatfield 279
Katie Ridener 278
Brooklynn Jenkins 274
Blake Butler 272
Johnie Smith 271
Kolby Ball 271
Camille Greer 269
Addison Bonham 266
Hudson Coe 265
Zachary May 262
Stephen Reece 254
Bailey Pridemore 247
Jacob Henson 243
Tip Edwards 240
Jessica Owens 239
Lynn Camp (116th, 3,124 points)
Linda Grace Shepherd 290
Xander Thomas 284
Carter Foley 276
Seth Combs 272
Kehgan Elliott 260
Cristina Powers 259
Michaela Smith 255
Alexis Girtley 254
Autumn Garland 250
Conner Brown 248
Isaac Brock 245
Matthew Garrison 231
Austin Partin 221
Local Middle School Standings
North Laurel (10th, 3,221 points)
Chloe Mills 280
Blaine Smith 279
Zachary Adams 273
Haley Hill 273
Rhett Woods 271
Tanner Lovins 267
Elijah Ivey 266
Keagan McKnight 265
Douglas Estep 265
Olivia Barnard 264
Drake Barrett 263
Luke Hampton 259
Reece Frazier 259
Zachary Reynolds 258
Malorie House 255
Brindalyn Fawbush 250
Joshua Parson 250
Tate Philpot 248
MeGuire Day 248
Jacob House 248
Carter Robinson 240
Sam Gilbert 230
Bella Weaver 226
Austin Mills 216
Corbin (26th, 3,152 points)
Luke Hatfield 281
Luke Moore 279
Jaxon Taylor 276
Jett McGee 274
Chloe Trivette 270
Slade Morrison 264
Gunnar Williams 259
Hunter Gregory 258
Logan Black 258
Samuel Mayer 257
Katelyn Myers 252
Cameron Smith 252
Braydon Carpenter 252
Clay Rose 250
Kynnedy Neeley 249
Matthew Sullivan 248
Mason Huffman 244
Will Farmer 242
Dylan Jaynes 235
Eli Hinkle 235
Zoey Lee 232
Isaiah Angel 232
Danica Stephens 231
Kaydence Rose 227
South Laurel (36th, 3,124 points)
Isaiah Mount 274
Cameron Lawson 274
Jeremiah Goodin 269
Reagan Mills 266
Kennedy Reed 263
Andrea Blue 259
Cole Minton 259
Shayden Smith 258
Austin Sibert 252
Liam Smith 251
Caroline Greene 251
Olivia Tibbs 248
Landon Bryant 241
Jonathan Belk 240
MaKayla Cathers 229
Annebelle Powell 221
Maverick Gabbard 216
Angel Ladd 216
Landon Bowling 215
Luke Taylor 215
Bryson Baker 204
Bailey Wilson 203
Jaycelynne Bennett 200
Lissa Bowling 197
East Bernstadt (61st, 2,622 points)
Tyson Weaver 281
Noah Hamm 264
Blake Taylor 260
Bryson Roberts 257
Annabelle Green 256
Cole Moses 253
Kaden Helton 251
Natalie Collett 250
Logan Napier 250
Leilani Goldsberry 249
Jonah Hamm 247
Jett Rookard 243
Konnor Kilburn 236
Micah Hamm 235
Silas Marvich 231
Cade Moses 227
Joseph Gibson 223
Triniti Reid 215
Alton Coffey 213
Emma Hensley 209
Brylee Asher 208
Branson Smith 206
Isaac Gibson 205
Abigail Patton 202
Carter Burke 202
Dylan Bowling 197
Dante Smith 191
Jack Robinson 190
Gwyn Joseph 189
Anthony Lewis 183
Kayden Durham 173
Eli Hamm 172
James Simpson 171
Jaxon Baker 170
Julianne Blanton 163
Alaunna Stinnett 149
Addison Randle 148
Isabella Grubb 102
Elementary Team Standings
Bush (25th, 2,804 points)
Clayton Boshers 246
Hunter Burns 245
Olivia Metcalf 240
Colton Jarvis 237
Harper Metcalf 235
Kyran Barnes 234
Collin Fugate 231
Karter Cotton 231
Farmer Roark 230
Caylen Collett 225
Trace Philpot 225
Kobe Root 225
Bentley Moore 224
Maddison Collett 216
Penny Corry 214
Maddox Begley 212
Levi Craft 211
Griffin Couch 194
Jase Smith 182
Tenaya Rose 178
Liam Tyree 172
Paisley Johnson 170
Corbin (31st, 2,773 points)
Julia Butler 243
Lucas Pratt 242
Gunner Meadows 240
Toby Smallwood 234
Abram Estrada 231
Payton Krossber 231
John Reed Warren 231
Sawyer Stamper 228
Hudson Wilson 227
Annaclaire Osbourne 224
Addyson Brock 222
River Fuson 220
Brice Peters 219
Thomas Baker 218
Emma Huffman 210
Arabella Carter 208
Samuel Ridener 207
Hanah Regala 188
Camdyn Mullins 187
Destiney Jaynes 179
Kason Reams 161
Kyle Coleman 143
Cooper Lawless 100
Wyan Pine (50th, 2,666 points)
Zack Frazier 250
Noah Osborne 240
Kylee Woods 238
Jaxon Bigelow 234
Aaden West 225
Jaxon Roark 222
Ali Bowling 221
Abigail Shepherd 217
Case Roark 206
Mia Bowling 206
Brooklyn Cloud 205
Tanner Purvis 202
Jacob Morgan 197
Camron Combs 190
Eli Abner 185
Cruz Lee 183
Carter Mills 180
Brody Hacker 178
Mason Jones 166
Allie Jarvis 164
Arianna Krahenbuhl 161
Kaleb Blackaby 159
Lillie Queen 151
Tyler Conley 127
Hunter Hills (54th, 2,656 points)
Alex Lawson 262
Jozlynn Manes 242
Malachi Sowders 242
Abigail Asher 234
Jaxon Taylor 232
Kaleb Stevenson 223
Maverick McQueen 213
Natalee Hendrickson 205
Gavin Brock 205
Emily Smith 200
Jasmine Castle 199
Conner Moyers 199
Ava Blue 199
Keira Stivers 198
Braylei Gambrel 177
Tate Asher 177
Kobe Lawson 128
Wyatt Johnson 103
Campground (70th, 2,561 points)
Brayden Eads 229
Liam Mitchell 227
Caylee Williams 224
Gracelynn Killion 217
Addy Lawson 215
Emma Jones 214
Harrison Creech 211
McKinley Jones 207
Hunter Hollin 207
Raylee Perry 204
Carleigh Jackson 204
Sofia Davis 202
Roger Williams 200
Elise Kunkel 200
Carter Collins 185
Sarah Howard 182
Addison Thornhill 179
Ivy Bargo 175
Zoey Smith 174
Chloe Watkins 172
Levi Brummett 170
Camden Lawson 163
Jaidyn Miniard 160
Keavy (73rd, 2,546 points)
Maddox May 246
Gaberial Studdard 245
Blake Baker 244
Jonathen Vann 232
Jonathan Schmidt 210
Ryan Scalf 207
Malaya Caldwell 206
Molten Maggard 203
Eyan Rawlins 200
Luke McWilliams 191
Aubrey Roberts 190
Bentley Mobley 183
Jordan Hensley 183
Alaina Johnson 182
Skylar Jones 181
Chyanne Mitchell 174
Sydney Rodgerson 166
Aden Wyatt 151
Alaina Croley 135
Allison Turner 134
Presley Wilson 108
London (78th, 2,536 points)
Gabe Eversole 257
Zane Hinkle 248
Hayden Witt 228
Carmin Isom 227
Sophie Felts 213
Emmilie Hilliard 210
Charlie Castelan-Lazano 205
Jaron McQueen 202
Samuel Cochis 191
Aushi Singh 187
Cooper Stines 186
Craig Reynolds 182
Nevaeh Riley 159
Brody Burgess 126
Cold Hill (82nd, 2,507 points)
Kaelyn Patton 241
Mora Alsip 239
Tre Kraftchak 233
Jacob Preston 226
Triston Bray 215
Cassidy Bales 212
Hallianna Massey 209
Caleb Wagie 203
Logan Barnes-Bruno 201
Larkey Rollins 184
Carter Rudder 173
Noah Collins 171
Zoya Ali 159
Kate Newton 150
Riley Hendrickson 133
Luke Preston 128
Brantlee Allen 120
Triton Bray 82
Cornerstone Christian School of London
Cade Reynolds 251
