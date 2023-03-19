se

LOUISVILLE — The 2023 NASP State Tournament was held this past weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Central with local high school teams, middle school teams, and elementary school teams turning in impressive results.

North Laurel turned in the best high school showing with an 18th place finish while North Laurel Middle School turned in the best middle school effort with a 10th place finish.

Bush turned in the best elementary school finish locally with a 25th-place effort.

Individually (boys’ and girls’ combined), North Laurel’s Tayten Sanders’ (291) 14th place finish turned out be the best locally at the high school level.

Individually (boys’ and girls’ combined), Corbin’s Luke Hatfield (281 and 16 tens) 29th place finish turned out be the best locally at the middle school level. East Bernstadt’s Tyson Weaver finished 31st with a 281 while collecting 15 tens.

Individually (boys’ and girls’ combined), Hunter Hill’s Alex Lawson (262) 45th place finish turned out be the best locally at the elementary school level.

For all of the local teams’ scores and individual boys’ and girls’ scores please see below:

Local High School Standings

North Laurel (18th, 3,334 points)

Tayten Sowders 291

Isaac Ivey 289

Trey Hensley 282

Ashlyn Osborne 282

Addison Metcalf 280

Kaylen Dozier 276

Savannah Philpot 276

Jayden Azbill 274

Matthew Cochrane 273

Reece Weaver 271

Noah Blake Elza 270

Dominic Hearn 270

Sarah Martin 267

Hunter Martin 266

Zoey Bargo 254

Zachary Philpot 253

Cole Saylor 252

AJ Bowman 251

Jordan Gibson 227

Madeline Woods 210

Kaellie Tabor 156

South Laurel (51st, 3,254 points)

Abigail Rogers 280

Waylon Joseph 277

Hunter Swafford 277

Jaxon Holbrook 276

Bryson Ivy 275

Kiera Oakley 272

Holly Sherman 271

Mallie Johnson 270

Lilly Paris 268

Makenzie Kraftchak 267

Marli Hale 262

Jessie Taylor 259

Joshua Mitchell 247

Corbin (59th, 3,241 points)

Mac Collins 280

Jace Hatfield 279

Katie Ridener 278

Brooklynn Jenkins 274

Blake Butler 272

Johnie Smith 271

Kolby Ball 271

Camille Greer 269

Addison Bonham 266

Hudson Coe 265

Zachary May 262

Stephen Reece 254

Bailey Pridemore 247

Jacob Henson 243

Tip Edwards 240

Jessica Owens 239

Lynn Camp (116th, 3,124 points)

Linda Grace Shepherd 290

Xander Thomas 284

Carter Foley 276

Seth Combs 272

Kehgan Elliott 260

Cristina Powers 259

Michaela Smith 255

Alexis Girtley 254

Autumn Garland 250

Conner Brown 248

Isaac Brock 245

Matthew Garrison 231

Austin Partin 221

Local Middle School Standings

North Laurel (10th, 3,221 points)

Chloe Mills 280

Blaine Smith 279

Zachary Adams 273

Haley Hill 273

Rhett Woods 271

Tanner Lovins 267

Elijah Ivey 266

Keagan McKnight 265

Douglas Estep 265

Olivia Barnard 264

Drake Barrett 263

Luke Hampton 259

Reece Frazier 259

Zachary Reynolds 258

Malorie House 255

Brindalyn Fawbush 250

Joshua Parson 250

Tate Philpot 248

MeGuire Day 248

Jacob House 248

Carter Robinson 240

Sam Gilbert 230

Bella Weaver 226

Austin Mills 216

Corbin (26th, 3,152 points)

Luke Hatfield 281

Luke Moore 279

Jaxon Taylor 276

Jett McGee 274

Chloe Trivette 270

Slade Morrison 264

Gunnar Williams 259

Hunter Gregory 258

Logan Black 258

Samuel Mayer 257

Katelyn Myers 252

Cameron Smith 252

Braydon Carpenter 252

Clay Rose 250

Kynnedy Neeley 249

Matthew Sullivan 248

Mason Huffman 244

Will Farmer 242

Dylan Jaynes 235

Eli Hinkle 235

Zoey Lee 232

Isaiah Angel 232

Danica Stephens 231

Kaydence Rose 227

South Laurel (36th, 3,124 points)

Isaiah Mount 274

Cameron Lawson 274

Jeremiah Goodin 269

Reagan Mills 266

Kennedy Reed 263

Andrea Blue 259

Cole Minton 259

Shayden Smith 258

Austin Sibert 252

Liam Smith 251

Caroline Greene 251

Olivia Tibbs 248

Landon Bryant 241

Jonathan Belk 240

MaKayla Cathers 229

Annebelle Powell 221

Maverick Gabbard 216

Angel Ladd 216

Landon Bowling 215

Luke Taylor 215

Bryson Baker 204

Bailey Wilson 203

Jaycelynne Bennett 200

Lissa Bowling 197

East Bernstadt (61st, 2,622 points)

Tyson Weaver 281

Noah Hamm 264

Blake Taylor 260

Bryson Roberts 257

Annabelle Green 256

Cole Moses 253

Kaden Helton 251

Natalie Collett 250

Logan Napier 250

Leilani Goldsberry 249

Jonah Hamm 247

Jett Rookard 243

Konnor Kilburn 236

Micah Hamm 235

Silas Marvich 231

Cade Moses 227

Joseph Gibson 223

Triniti Reid 215

Alton Coffey 213

Emma Hensley 209

Brylee Asher 208

Branson Smith 206

Isaac Gibson 205

Abigail Patton 202

Carter Burke 202

Dylan Bowling 197

Dante Smith 191

Jack Robinson 190

Gwyn Joseph 189

Anthony Lewis 183

Kayden Durham 173

Eli Hamm 172

James Simpson 171

Jaxon Baker 170

Julianne Blanton 163

Alaunna Stinnett 149

Addison Randle 148

Isabella Grubb 102

Elementary Team Standings

Bush (25th, 2,804 points)

Clayton Boshers 246

Hunter Burns 245

Olivia Metcalf 240

Colton Jarvis 237

Harper Metcalf 235

Kyran Barnes 234

Collin Fugate 231

Karter Cotton 231

Farmer Roark 230

Caylen Collett 225

Trace Philpot 225

Kobe Root 225

Bentley Moore 224

Maddison Collett 216

Penny Corry 214

Maddox Begley 212

Levi Craft 211

Griffin Couch 194

Jase Smith 182

Tenaya Rose 178

Liam Tyree 172

Paisley Johnson 170

Corbin (31st, 2,773 points)

Julia Butler 243

Lucas Pratt 242

Gunner Meadows 240

Toby Smallwood 234

Abram Estrada 231

Payton Krossber 231

John Reed Warren 231

Sawyer Stamper 228

Hudson Wilson 227

Annaclaire Osbourne 224

Addyson Brock 222

River Fuson 220

Brice Peters 219

Thomas Baker 218

Emma Huffman 210

Arabella Carter 208

Samuel Ridener 207

Hanah Regala 188

Camdyn Mullins 187

Destiney Jaynes 179

Kason Reams 161

Kyle Coleman 143

Cooper Lawless 100

Wyan Pine (50th, 2,666 points)

Zack Frazier 250

Noah Osborne 240

Kylee Woods 238

Jaxon Bigelow 234

Aaden West 225

Jaxon Roark 222

Ali Bowling 221

Abigail Shepherd 217

Case Roark 206

Mia Bowling 206

Brooklyn Cloud 205

Tanner Purvis 202

Jacob Morgan 197

Camron Combs 190

Eli Abner 185

Cruz Lee 183

Carter Mills 180

Brody Hacker 178

Mason Jones 166

Allie Jarvis 164

Arianna Krahenbuhl 161

Kaleb Blackaby 159

Lillie Queen 151

Tyler Conley 127

Hunter Hills (54th, 2,656 points)

Alex Lawson 262

Jozlynn Manes 242

Malachi Sowders 242

Abigail Asher 234

Jaxon Taylor 232

Kaleb Stevenson 223

Maverick McQueen 213

Natalee Hendrickson 205

Gavin Brock 205

Emily Smith 200

Jasmine Castle 199

Conner Moyers 199

Ava Blue 199

Keira Stivers 198

Braylei Gambrel 177

Tate Asher 177

Kobe Lawson 128

Wyatt Johnson 103

Campground (70th, 2,561 points)

Brayden Eads 229

Liam Mitchell 227

Caylee Williams 224

Gracelynn Killion 217

Addy Lawson 215

Emma Jones 214

Harrison Creech 211

McKinley Jones 207

Hunter Hollin 207

Raylee Perry 204

Carleigh Jackson 204

Sofia Davis 202

Roger Williams 200

Elise Kunkel 200

Carter Collins 185

Sarah Howard 182

Addison Thornhill 179

Ivy Bargo 175

Zoey Smith 174

Chloe Watkins 172

Levi Brummett 170

Camden Lawson 163

Jaidyn Miniard 160

Keavy (73rd, 2,546 points)

Maddox May 246

Gaberial Studdard 245

Blake Baker 244

Jonathen Vann 232

Jonathan Schmidt 210

Ryan Scalf 207

Malaya Caldwell 206

Molten Maggard 203

Eyan Rawlins 200

Luke McWilliams 191

Aubrey Roberts 190

Bentley Mobley 183

Jordan Hensley 183

Alaina Johnson 182

Skylar Jones 181

Chyanne Mitchell 174

Sydney Rodgerson 166

Aden Wyatt 151

Alaina Croley 135

Allison Turner 134

Presley Wilson 108

London (78th, 2,536 points)

Gabe Eversole 257

Zane Hinkle 248

Hayden Witt 228

Carmin Isom 227

Sophie Felts 213

Emmilie Hilliard 210

Charlie Castelan-Lazano 205

Jaron McQueen 202

Samuel Cochis 191

Aushi Singh 187

Cooper Stines 186

Craig Reynolds 182

Nevaeh Riley 159

Brody Burgess 126

Cold Hill (82nd, 2,507 points)

Kaelyn Patton 241

Mora Alsip 239

Tre Kraftchak 233

Jacob Preston 226

Triston Bray 215

Cassidy Bales 212

Hallianna Massey 209

Caleb Wagie 203

Logan Barnes-Bruno 201

Larkey Rollins 184

Carter Rudder 173

Noah Collins 171

Zoya Ali 159

Kate Newton 150

Riley Hendrickson 133

Luke Preston 128

Brantlee Allen 120

Triton Bray 82

Cornerstone Christian School of London

Cade Reynolds 251

