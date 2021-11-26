Top 10 Boys Teams Coaches Poll
1. Knox Central 139 (13)
2. North Laurel 127 (1)
3. Corbin 108
4. Harlan 88
5. South Laurel 85
6. Harlan County 81
7. Bell County 56
8. Lynn Camp 30
9. Williamsburg 24
10. Clay County 21
Teams that received votes: Whitley County 11, Middlesboro 5, Barbourville 2, Jackson County 1.
Schools that did not vote: Clay County, Red Bird, and Whitley County.
Top 10 Boys Players Coaches Poll
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 135 (9)
2. Jevonte Turner, Knox Central 130 (5)
3. Trent Noah, Harlan County 103
4. Jordan Akal, Harlan 87
5. Hayden Lewellyn, Corbin 78
6. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel 61
7. Cameron Burnett, Bell County 42
8. Micah Steely, Williamsburg 32
9. Isaac Mills, Knox Central 24
10. Micah Engle, Lynn Camp 16
Players that received votes: Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central, 13; Parker Payne, South Laurel 11, Jaedyn Gist, Harlan 9, Dawson Woolum, Bell County 7, Clay Sizemore, North Laurel 5, Abe Brock, Knox Central 4, Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp 3, Brody Wells, Corbin 3, Brody Brock, North Laurel 2.
