CORBIN — South Laurel’s Josie Gill was named 13th Region Girls Soccer Player of the Year this past week while also being named First Team All-Region.
Gill helped guide the Lady Cardinals to an 18-4-1 record along with a perfect 11-0 mark against regional opponents.
She also played a big part in South Laurel winning the 49th District and 13th Region championships along with the Lady Cardinals winning a state tournament game while advancing to the Elite Eight.
Gill finished the season with a team-best 23 goals while dishing out 11 assists.
“Josie has worked extremely hard during the off-season to improve her game,” South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard said. “She is very humble and will do anything for her team to win. She is an amazing athlete and a great teammate. She fought hard throughout the season and had a huge impact on our success this year. Her future is bright and I am anxious to see her growth in the game in the years to come.”
A complete list of the 13th Region First and Second All-Region teams is listed below:
First Team All-Region:
(ranked)
Josie Gill – South Laurel
Olivia Jones – Corbin
Maddi Mastin – North Laurel
Taylor Payne – Knox Central
Autumn Sawyers – Whitley County
Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel
Grace Gibson – Corbin
Lindsay Cox – South Laurel
Mia Anderson – North Laurel
Ivy Partin – Knox Central
Meghan Steely – Whitley County
GK: Tess Little – South Laurel
Second Team All-Region
(listed alphabetically no particular order)
Deserae Haynes – Whitley County
Kyla Heuser – South Laurel
Makenzi Hopper – Knox Central
Chelsey Logan – Whitley County
Rachel Martin – South Laurel
Makayla Mastin – North Laurel
Caylen Mills – Knox Central
Mikaela Moore – North Laurel
Taryn Reed – North Laurel
Kaiden Walden – Corbin
Kaitlyn Will – Corbin
GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin
The All-Region teams are chosen based on play for the entire 2021 soccer season.
