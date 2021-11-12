13TH REGION'S BEST: <span>South Laurel's Josie Gill named 13th Region Girls' Soccer Player of the Year</span>

CORBIN — South Laurel’s Josie Gill was named 13th Region Girls Soccer Player of the Year this past week while also being named First Team All-Region.

Gill helped guide the Lady Cardinals to an 18-4-1 record along with a perfect 11-0 mark against regional opponents.

She also played a big part in South Laurel winning the 49th District and 13th Region championships along with the Lady Cardinals winning a state tournament game while advancing to the Elite Eight.

Gill finished the season with a team-best 23 goals while dishing out 11 assists.

“Josie has worked extremely hard during the off-season to improve her game,” South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard said. “She is very humble and will do anything for her team to win. She is an amazing athlete and a great teammate. She fought hard throughout the season and had a huge impact on our success this year. Her future is bright and I am anxious to see her growth in the game in the years to come.”

A complete list of the 13th Region First and Second All-Region teams is listed below:

First Team All-Region:

(ranked)

Josie Gill – South Laurel

Olivia Jones – Corbin

Maddi Mastin – North Laurel

Taylor Payne – Knox Central

Autumn Sawyers – Whitley County

Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel

Grace Gibson – Corbin

Lindsay Cox – South Laurel

Mia Anderson – North Laurel

Ivy Partin – Knox Central

Meghan Steely – Whitley County

GK: Tess Little – South Laurel

Second Team All-Region

(listed alphabetically no particular order)

Deserae Haynes – Whitley County

Kyla Heuser – South Laurel

Makenzi Hopper – Knox Central

Chelsey Logan – Whitley County

Rachel Martin – South Laurel

Makayla Mastin – North Laurel

Caylen Mills – Knox Central

Mikaela Moore – North Laurel

Taryn Reed – North Laurel

Kaiden Walden – Corbin

Kaitlyn Will – Corbin

GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin

The All-Region teams are chosen based on play for the entire 2021 soccer season.

