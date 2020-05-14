South Laurel High School announced 22 student-athletes that will be continuing their academic and athletic careers at various schools at the college level. Attached are senior photos of each student-athlete along with the college they will be attending and the sport they will be participating in. "On behalf of the South Laurel Athletic Department, we want to congratulate each of our student athletes who have chosen to extend both their academic and athletic careers," said South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan.
featured
22 South Laurel student-athletes sign to play sports in college
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Laurel County Schools graduation altered following parent lawsuit
- W'burg woman identified as West Ky. 80 fatal crash victim; 2 others seriously injured, including 3-year-old
- EB teacher sees her career as a calling, not a profession
- SHERIFF: 3 arrested after attempted robbery where fourth suspect was shot by homeowner
- Laurel County reports new COVID-19 case
- Revised graduation plan presented, set for review on Friday
- Laurel County graduation ceremony will now include 'student plus two'
- Laurel County School District renews contracts for head coaches after being notified Monday of non-renewal
- Making the Sacrifice: ER physician promotes sacrificing for safety
- Determined to be a mom: Burke family manages eight-child household
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.