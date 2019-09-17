LONDON — North Laurel locked up the 49th District’s No. 1 seed on Monday after collecting its seventh straight victory over crosstown rival South Laurel with a convincing 9-1 victory.
The Lady Jaguars (8-1 overall, 4-0 vs. 49th District competition) scored the game’s first four goals and never looked back during its 13th straight win over a 13th Region opponent.
“It was a good win for us,” North Laurel Coach Rod Messer said. “I thought we had control early and played well. We attacked tonight. That’s what we talked about at halftime. It took us 15 to 20 minutes to get started in the second half, but once we started, it wore them down. It’s hard to defend for that length of time.
“We take the district seriously,” he added. “We were playing our crosstown rival (tonight) after playing against Corbin — that’s tough.”
Lily Messer led the Lady Jaguars with four goals while Olivia Rudder added two in the win. Maddi Mastin scored one goal along with Madison Broyles while North Laurel was also able to record an own goal.
Katie Vance scored the Lady Cardinals’ lone goal in the loss as South Laurel fell to 5-7-1 overall and 0-2 against 49th District competition.
“The first two goals we gave up were just too easy,” South Laurel coach Andy Johnson said. “We just let them walk in. We spotted them a couple, and you just can’t start as we did especially against a team like that. They’re solid, everyone knows that.”
The Lady Jaguars jumped out early against their crosstown counterparts as Mastin scored two minutes into the contest to give her team a 1-0 edge.
Rudder found the back of the net during the ninth minute while Messer’s goal with the 18th minute increased North Laurel’s lead to 3-0.
An own goal gave the Lady Jaguars a 4-0 edge during the 24th minute.
South Laurel’s Vance got her team on the scoreboard during the 34th minute, but Messer answered during the 38th minute to give her team a 5-1 advantage at halftime.
North Laurel put the game out of reach in the game’s final 40 minutes as goals by Rudder (64th minute), Messer (69th minute), Broyles (72nd minute) and Messer (75th minute) gave the Lady Jaguars an eight-goal win.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action on the road today at 6 p.m. against Berea while South Laurel travels to play Corbin on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The game against the Lady Redhounds is a key matchup for South Laurel, who wants to avoid the district’s No. 4 seed.
“Now we have a monumental game on Thursday,” Johnson said. “Because you want to see (North) in a game that you can advance to the region and not an elimination game. We did that to ourselves, though. It will be a good one on Thursday — it always is. Our defense has to be better.”
