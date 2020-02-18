LONDON — Defense, defense, defense.
Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals were up to their stingy ways once again during Monday’s game against Madison Central.
The Cardinals (24-4) limited the Indians to only 36 points during the game’s final 24 minutes during their 66-50 victory.
The 16-point win pushed South Laurel’s win streak to 13 games while senior Matt Cromer showed why he was named a finalist for Mr. Basketball last Friday after scoring 33 points while pulling down more than 10 rebounds.
Even though Cromer continues to get doubled and tripled teamed at times, Davis said his team’s leading scorer finds a way to get the job done.
“We know everybody is trying to focus on him and take him away,” he said. “He did a great job of getting others involved while being efficient himself. It just shows — he still got 33 (points) and it’s untelling how many assists he had.”
Cromer wasn’t the only Cardinal that had a big game. Senior Brett Norvell added a 20-point scoring effort while Alex Hostettler added seven points and Micah Anders finished with six points.
Caden Jones continued to give a solid effort on defense and on the boards while a handful of other South Laurel players answered the ball when called on.
Davis said he was impressed with the way Norvell has stepped up his game.
“I’m proud of Brett with the way he has played,” Davis said. “A lot of our success has been because of him stepping up being aggressive and rebounding.
“I’m happy for him and his success,” he added. “His play takes a load off of Matt and the other guys. He’s done a great job the past six weeks and we need him to continue to play that way.”
But when it came down to it, Madison Central had no answer for South Laurel’s lockdown defense.
The Indians led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored, 53-36 the remainder of the game as South Laurel picked up its first home win against Madison Central since 2001.
”I thought our defense was on-point tonight,” Davis said. “Our guys came ready to play. They did a great job defensively and I thought we fought hard on blocking out and getting rebounds. That’s the thing with us, even though we don’t have the size, we are still physical. For us to do what we did tonight, I’m proud of everybody. We were focused and in-tune with what we needed to do.”
South Laurel will play its regular-season finale at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Rockcastle County.
South Laurel 66, Madison Central 50
Madison Central 14 7 16 13 50
South Laurel 13 17 24 12 66
Madison Central (50) — Hardge 2, Davis 2, Coleman 10, Brown 18, Ray 3, Skaggs 2, Chennault 2, Rogers 2, Hardin 9.
South Laurel (66) — Cromer 33, Norvell 20, Hostettler 7, Anders 6.
