LONDON — There is no game bigger in high school football than the last game of the year when the top two teams in each class meetup to determine who will take home the state championship trophy.
While the players and coaches are the ones who get the attention during these games, there is a small group of people who deserve recognition for the work they have put in throughout the season — the officials.
Officials are often one of the most overlooked groups when it comes to any sport, but they are the first to receive ridicule when they make a mistake.
Every decision and action they make during a game is on full display. When they make a mistake, they hear about it. When they do a good job, it often goes unnoticed.
It’s a good thing when officials are rewarded for their hard work, and two officials from Laurel County were recently chosen to represent their respective regions in the KHSAA state championship games.
Chris Edwards from the 13th Region and Todd Martin from the Lake Cumberland Association of Officials were both chosen to take part in the football finals last weekend.
Edwards officiated with his crew as a line judge during the Class 2A game between Mayfield and Somerset, while Martin was a line judge for the Class 6A game between Trinity and Male.
For Martin, it was his second trip to the finals, but first appearance at Kroger Field.
In his first state championship game, Martin officiated the Class A title game at Western Kentucky University. In his recent endeavor, he worked before a crowd of around nine thousand, with two of the top-ranked teams in the entire United States. He said the atmosphere and the intensity of a game that large can be a bit overwhelming for an official, but he had to maintain his composure and focus to give the players the best environment in which to play.
“The last time I was in the state championship, I was at Western Kentucky. They had nice facilities and it was a neat experience, but it was nothing like the atmosphere at Kroger Field in Lexington,” said Martin. “Your job as an official is to do the best you can for the kids. It’s a lot of pressure. You don’t want to let anyone down. You have to stay focused and keep your eyes where they need to be and do the best job you can do.”
While Martin just wrapped up his 24th year of officiating high school football, Edwards has close to 10 years in the profession.
Both men said it was a tremendous honor to be able to represent their crews and their regions in the state finals, but for Edwards, it was even more special being his first time on the biggest stage.
“To get selected to do the state finals in high school football is the biggest honor a referee can get, in my opinion,” said Edwards. “It means you have respect from the coaches and your assignor. I was excited when I got the call because it is a huge honor.”
The selection process doesn’t begin once the playoffs start. Each official is evaluated by the high school coaches and their assigning secretary in each region.
“It means a lot to be rewarded for your work. We do not do this for praise or recognition, or the money. We do this because we enjoy it and we want to provide a good game for the players and coaches,” Martin said. “Most of the time you hear the bad side of officiating. You don’t often get someone who tells you ‘job well done.’ It’s pretty neat to be recognized after all the hours we spend working on the job.”
While both men have established themselves as two of the best officials in their field, neither of them take credit for their abilities and efforts.
Edwards said he had four or five guys who took him under their wings and helped him learn how to become a better official. Martin said that he has been with some of his crew for well over 10 years, and they are some of his closest friends. He would not be the official he is without them.
Of course, being an official means being gone every Friday night during each football season.
But it also means continual professional development in learning the rules and the changes made each year, watching game film to improve, and working together with crews to become better officials. It means time away from family and barely enough pay to cover travel expenses.
Both Edwards and Martin said they owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to their families for understanding their commitment to officiating and being the best they can be.
In the end, Edwards and Martin represent a large number of officials in the 12th and 13th Regions who are among the best in the state.
They were recognized for the great service they have provided the student-athletes, coaches, teams, and schools during their tenures as officials. It was an honor well deserved by both men, and it is a safe bet that there will be more state finals appearances in their futures.
