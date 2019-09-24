LONDON — A lot was on the line during Monday’s 49th District matchup between North Laurel and Whitley County.
A win for the Jaguars would keep their No. 3 seed hopes alive, but a win for the Colonels would lock up the No. 3 seed for the first time in program history.
Both teams entered playing some of their best soccer of the season, but when it was all said and done, Whitley County did just enough to pull off a 2-1 victory.
“We kept working hard. I felt like we got outworked tonight for 50/50 balls,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “I knew they’d be good, but I think we overlooked them a bit. For 65 minutes, I thought they were winning the majority of the 50/50 balls, but the last 15 minutes, I thought we did a good job of winning the 50/50 balls which gave us a chance. We just ran out of time.”
The Colonels were able to jump out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match after Canyon Freels passed the ball off to Austin Gibbs who found the back of the net.
Gibbs returned the favor 15 minutes later by feeding a pass to Freels, who obliged by scoring while giving his team a 2-0 edge heading into halftime.
Neither team managed to get anything going offensively until the final 15 minutes when the Jaguars began to control possession.
North Laurel misfired on numerous opportunities, but a goal by Brayden Cassidy during the 74th minute cut his team’s deficit to 2-1.
The Jaguars contributed to putting pressure on the Colonels, but Whitley County managed to wrap up the one-goal win.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 1, Madison Southern 1
The Jaguars turned in one of their best efforts of the season by turning in a one-all tie with host Madison Southern.
The Eagles entered the matchup with a 4-0-1 record during their last five contests, but North Laurel didn’t seem to mind.
The Jaguars received a goal by Noah Steely while Jackson McCowan finished with an assist during the match.
Henry Chappell turned in a stellar performance by recording 12 saves.
