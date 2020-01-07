1. North Laurel (11-1 overall, 3-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Jaguars are winners of 10 straight and are currently the most consistent team in the 13th Region.
North Laurel has a strong nucleus of players that have made the Lady Jaguars a solid contender to repeat as 13th Region champions.
Seventh-grader Halle Collins has put together an impressive three-game stretch that has seen her average 15 points and six rebounds. Gracie Jervis, Isabel Gray, Emily Sizemore, and Hailee Valentine have all been solid as well.
Monday was the perfect night to showcase just how talented both North Laurel and South Laurel basketball teams are, but unfortunately, the game scheduled at South Laurel was canceled. From what I understand, the game scheduled for Feb. 6 at North Laurel is canceled as well.
I reached out to the Laurel County School System to see why the two teams weren’t playing this season, but I hadn't received a response as of Monday night.
2. South Laurel (10-3, 2-0)
The Lady Cardinals survived a scare before managing to pull off a 69-59 win over Williamsburg last week.
South Laurel suffered a 74-50 setback to Sacred Heart this past Saturday and will look to get back on track this week with games against Casey County and Whitley County.
Like I said above in North Laurel’s review of the past week, the Lady Cardinals and Lady Jaguars were scheduled to play Monday at South Laurel, but the game was canceled.
It would have been a great opportunity for Laurel County to showcase the region’s top-ranked teams, but as I said, unfortunately, it just didn’t happen.
It looks as if the only time the two teams will be able to play is if they both were able to advance to the 13th Region Tournament and draw in the same bracket.
3. Bell County (11-1, 4-0)
The Lady Bobcats are on a roll.
They’ve now won eight games in a row, which includes winning the Wesbanco Bank Holiday Classic along with the Lady Gator Holiday Classic.
Bell County will have a chance to capture the Class 2A Sectional championship this weekend.
Keep an eye on the play of Talyah McQueen. She’s averaging a double-double this year with averages of 16.2 points per game and 12 rebounds per game.
4. Clay County (6-4, 2-1)
The Lady Tigers have had some struggles, but remain dangerous.
They posted a 1-2 record in last week’s Hall’s Sgt. York Southeastern Christmas Invite and will look to get back on track this week with district games against both Jackson County and North Laurel.
5. Williamsburg (9-4, 6-1)
The Lady Yellow Jackets are a very good team. I was able to watch them almost pull off a win over South Laurel last week before falling at home, 69-59.
Williamsburg led by four points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on. The Lady Yellow Jackets did a respond by defeating Barbourville on Saturday and Lynn Camp on Monday during first and second-round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
Their next matchup will take place Thursday against Pineville.
6. Pineville (6-3, 3-2)
The Lady Mountain Lions picked up a big win over Jackson County this past week, winning, 62-60.
Whitney Caldwell led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds while Raigan King added 20 points and six rebounds.
Pineville can move on up in the ranking if the Lady Mountain Lions can find a way to get past Williamsburg on Thursday.
7. Jackson County (10-3, 4-1)
The Lady Generals have dropped two straight, including a 62-60 decision to Pineville.
Jackson County will look to get back on track during this week’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Region Tournament.
8. Whitley County (5-8, 3-1)
The Lady Colonels remain inconsistent, but I like the job coach Sean Pigman is doing.
Whitley County has dropped four straight but has a chance to make some noise this week with two district games coming up.
9. Corbin (7-3, 5-1)
The Lady Redhounds are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season when they started with seven wins during their first 10 games.
Coach Isaac Wilson has done a fantastic job turning Corbin into a contender.
10. Harlan County (7-4, 2-2)
The Lady Black Bears have been on a roll lately.
They had a four-game win streak going until they dropped a 79-70 decision to Knott Central this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.