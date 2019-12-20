1. North Laurel (5-1 overall, 3-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Jaguars are the new top-ranked team in the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Boys Hoops Rankings after reeling off five straight wins.
North Laurel has dominated its opponents during the past week but has a big test today when the Jaguars square-off against crosstown foe South Laurel.
Freshman point guard Reed Sheppard continues to impress. His stat line during North Laurel’s 69-42 win over Oneida Baptist on Tuesday was impressive. He barely missed out on recording a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds.
2. Clay County (5-1, 2-0)
The Tigers saw their five-game win streak get snapped after falling to Hazard, 57-43, in the WYMT Mountain Classic championship game.
Clay County will be teated early and often this weekend when the Tigers take late in the King of the Bluegrass Tournament.
3. South Laurel (6-1, 3-0)
The Cardinals were impressive during their 74-61 win over Corbin on Tuesday.
South Laurel has won four straight against their 50th District rivals as senior Matt Cromer scored a game-high 39 points against the Redhounds.
The Cardinals have a big test today when they travel to play top-ranked North Laurel.
4. Harlan County (4-2, 2-1)
The Black Bears are 2-2 during their last four games with their losses coming against North Laurel and Pulaski County.
Harlan County did manage to knock off Middlesboro this past Tuesday by recording a 47-40 victory.
The Black Bears will get a big test this weekend during the Henry Clay Holiday Invitational
5. Knox Central (3-1, 0-0)
The defending 13th Region champions are a team to keep an eye on.
Junior Javonte Turner continues to have a solid season for Knox Central after turning in a 30-point, 10-rebound effort against Pike Central while adding 20 points during the Panthers’ 83-63 victory against Cordia on Tuesday.
6. Corbin (4-2, 3-2)
The Redhounds dropped a 74-61 decision to rival South Laurel, but still managed to hold their own throughout the game.
Coach Tony Pietrowski’s squad is a work in progress, and by season’s end, the Redhounds will be dangerous.
Matthew Taylor (19.7 points per game) and Josh Hibbitts (17.0) are currently carrying the load for Corbin.
7. Bell County (1-3, 1-2)
Football season is now over, which means coach Brad Sizemore will finally have his basketball players back ready to play.
The Bobcats are going to be dangerous come March. They were able to snap their three-game losing skid by defeating Harlan on the road Tuesday, 63-52.
Sizemore’s squad will get some good experience beginning today in the Smokey Mountain Classic.
8. Oneida Baptist (6-3, 6-2)
The Mountaineers have turned in one heck of a week.
After getting beat by North Laurel, 79-46, they rallied from 14 points down to beat Williamsburg and then knocked off Pineville, 61-59.
Coach Kenneth Woods has a talented team and has Oneida Baptist going in the right direction.
9. Williamsburg (5-2, 2-2)
The Yellow Jackets could easily be 7-1 currently and ranked in the top five, but two let-game losses to both Corbin and Oneida Baptist have dropped Williamsburg to No. 9.
Coach Nick Napier’s squad is talented, but they’ve got to find a way to finish teams off.
They led both Corbin and Oneida Baptist with less than three minutes remaining before losing.
10. Barbourville (4-3, 3-1)
After beginning the season with a 4-2 mark, Barbourville has now dropped two in a row.
Both losses have come against formidable opponents, though.
Madison Southern handed the Tigers a 79-61 loss while Barbourville dropped a 61-58 decision to Frankfort this past Tuesday.
