CORBIN — To say it’s been a rough season at times for South Laurel junior Rachel Presley and her Lady Cardinal teammates would be an understatement.
Many had written South Laurel off after its 1-5 start while Presley’s No. 1 fan, her father, Russ Presley, suddenly passed away before the 2021 season began.
But both Presley and her teammates battled throughout the season and persevered, accomplishing a feat Monday that would have had Russ Presley “glowing”, according to his daughter.
Rachel Presley captured MVP honors after tossing in 18 points while grabbing 13 rebounds to lead South Laurel to what many thought would have been the unthinkable just a month ago, its second straight 13th Region Girls Tournament championship by defeating crosstown rival North Laurel, 63-57.
Teammates Bree Howard, Reagan Jones, Clara Collins and Kylie Clem joined Presley in the All-13th Region Tournament team.
“This is unbelievable,” Presley said with a big smile. “My teammates were able to get me the ball, and I was able to score. I wouldn’t haven’t been able to do any of this without my teammates. It’s really a great feeling. It’s been a tough season but we came out ready to play tonight.”
Presley admitted her father would have been the happiest person in the gym after South Laurel’s championship win.
“He would tell me he’s so proud of me,” she said. “If he was here right now, I’d say, ‘Thanks for getting me here.’ Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”
South Laurel coach Chris Souder said he was impressed with how Presley took control of the game early in the first half.
“Rachel played fantastic. She came ready to play, and she played her best game,” he said. “Rachel was able to score a lot of big baskets early, and that was really big for us. She deserved the MVP (award tonight).”
The region championship win turned out to be Souder’s seventh during his Hall of Fame career.
“This ranks at the top,” he admitted. “This one is special. To start where we did and to get to this point is really unbelievable. It’s not me, though. It’s the girls over there. They kept fighting and working hard, and they were able to complete the tonight. A lot of people didn’t think we could do this. We just kept practicing and was able to get it done.
“North Laurel is a very good team,” Souder added. “I’ve said it all year long, they’ve been the best team in the region. I even told the girls that, but I also said that on one night, they can be beaten, and we were able to do that tonight.”
South Laurel will now face off against Franklin County next week in the Girls Sweet 16 after seeing its state tournament run cut short last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Cardinals are winners of six straight and improved to 20-10 after starting the season with a 1-5 record.
“We are playing with house money now,” Souder said. “We actually will get some time to enjoy this. We will have a week before we play again, so we will be able to rest some.”
North Laurel jumped out to an 11-4 lead after Hailee Valentine hit two 3-pointers while Brooke Nicholson added a trey behind the arc to give their team a seven-point advantage with 4:17 remaining in the period.
The Lady Jaguars’ struggles began when Chloe McKnight picked up her second foul with 3:51 left in the period.
South Laurel took advantage of McKnight’s absence and used a 9-5 run to cut its deficit to 16-13 entering the second quarter.
Clara Collins came off the bench during the final two minutes to ignite the Lady Cardinals’ run and knocked down a 3-pointer while adding another basket, too.
South Laurel continued to chip away at North Laurel’s lead in the second quarter thanks to the play of Presley and Kylie Clem.
A 3-pointer by Emily Sizemore pushed the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 19-15 at the 6:45 mark after hitting a 3-pointer.
Presley scored 11 of her 13 first half points during the period, and her free throw with under a minute remaining before seeing Valentine hit a jumper at the buzzer to send the game into half tied at 26 apiece. Valentine was 4-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 14 points in the first half.
North Laurel hit 10-of-24 shot attempts during the first half, including a 6-of-13 effort from 3-point range. They were outrebounded, 15-7, and turned the ball over nine times.
South Laurel connected on 9-of-19 shot attempts, including going 1-for-2 from behind the arc.
The third quarter was nip and tuck throughout the third quarter until South Laurel went on a 8-1 run to close out the period.
A 3-pointer by Nichelson gave the Lady Jaguars a 37-36 advantage with two minutes remaining but Collins came off the bench again to give the Lady Cardinals a spark.
Consecutive baskets by Collins gave South Laurel a 40-37 lead while Clem ended the quarter with four straight points to push the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 44-38 entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel increased its lead to 48-38 with 6:58 remaining after baskets from Gracie Turner and Clem but the Lady Jaguars didn’t give up.
Five points from Valentine and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Emily Sizemore cut the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 50-47 with 4:46 left.
South Laurel responded with a 7-2 run that out the game away. Emily Cox’s 3-pointer with 2:45 left gave her team a 57-49 cushion, and the closest North Laurel got the remainder of the game was four points on two occasions.
Presley’s 18 points led the Lady Cardinals while Collins finished with 15 points and Brianna Howard (11 points) and Clem (10 points) followed.
Valentine led all scorers with 21 points while Emily Sizemore added 17 points and Nichelson finished with 12 points.
The Lady Jaguars hit 20-of-50 shot attempts, including a 7-of-18 effort from behind the arc. They were outrebounded, 32-20,
South Laurel finished the game hitting 23-of-47 shot attempts while going 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Valentine, Nichelson and Sizemore each were named to the All-Tournament Team.
13th Region Girls Tournament
At The Corbin Arena
Finals
South Laurel 63, North Laurel 57
South Laurel 13 13 18 19 63
North Laurel 16 10 12 19 57
South Laurel (63) — Collins 15, Howard 11, Jones 2, Turner 2, Cox 5, Clem 10, Presley 18.
North Laurel (57) — Valentine 21, Nichelson 12, Sizemore 17, McClure 2, McKnight 5.
