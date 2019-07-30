NORTH LAUREL — Another successful year is in the books for the North Laurel High School athletics program.
North Laurel Athletic Director Jimmy Durham said he and the school administration were extremely pleased with the terrific year all North Laurel athletics teams turned in for the 2018-19 school year.
Durham said there were a lot things that stood out this past school year in the athletics department at North Laurel, including the North Laurel Lady Jaguars soccer team capping off their season with a 13th Region title and an appearance in the final four of the state tournament, while the North Laurel Lady Jaguars basketball team won its first 13th Region title and made it to the Elite 8 of the state tournament.
The North Laurel cheerleading team also took third place in Small Varsity Division I at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships earlier this year, as well as North Laurel archer Blake Osborne placing third in the state archery tournament.
Other highlights of the 2018-19 school year include the success of the boys and girls cross country team at both the regional and state level, region championships secured by members of the boys and girls track and field teams with state meet appearances, and the success of the North Laurel Bass Fishing team in both the region and state tournament.
“Our football team was in a rebuilding stage after a tremendous run and could have finished an easy 7-3, 8-2 with a break or two,” Durham said. “Volleyball captured another district title. Our men’s soccer program was on the cusp of several big victories with a new head coach in place – obviously the girls losing in the final four to the state champion speaks for itself. Both girls and boys basketball had great seasons and played their best in the postseason – the future is bright in both of those sports, as well as baseball and softball. Our track team continues to get better each year with bigger numbers and dedicated athletes.”
An impressive postseason run was made by both the North Laurel baseball and softball teams in the 13th Region tournament, the North Laurel boys basketball team made an appearance in the 13th Region championship game, while the boys and girls golf and swimming teams had an impressive showing in their region tournaments.
North Laurel will have four new head coaches going into the 2019-20 school year. Cary Clark was named the new head coach of the North Laurel volleyball team, while Nate Valentine will be leading the North Laurel boys basketball team, Chris Stone is coaching the boys golf team and North Laurel will be continuing the search for a new archery head coach for the new school year.
“We expect nothing short of competing for regional championships in all three,” Durham said.
North Laurel’s gymnasium received a facelift just last summer with a new paint job on the gymnasium floor and Durham said phase three of the gym renovation will be completed this year with the addition of new wall padding and chairs for players, students and fans to enjoy.
“Everyone is excited about the addition of turf at the conclusion of the ‘19 football season and our tennis court complex has just undergone a massive deep surface cleaning,” Durham said.
Speaking of football, with a new football season right around the corner, Durham said he’s expecting to see Jaguar fans ready to cheer on all the athletics teams this year starting with the football season.
“Football is back and it really starts with the football team's success in the fall to carry over to the school spirit side of things for the entire school year,” he said. “I really feel we have the best head coach lineup across the board in school history – North Laurel will be in the conversation in all sports when it comes to district and regional titles.”
