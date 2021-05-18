Aimtakers Archery hosted their first KY S3DA 3D Regional this past Saturday, and are proud of everyone. They had several kids shoot their personal bests and it shows with the following podium finishes:
JR Eagle Female BH
1st place: Olivia Metcalf 200/5
3rd place: Raylyn Jo Baker 147/0
JR Eagle Male BH
1st place: Brody Hacker 198/7
2nd place: Griffin Sizemore 184/3
3rd place: Carter Burke 151/1
Eagle Male Barebow
1st place: David Abner 115/0
Eagle Female BH
1st place: Sadie Hoffman 218/10
Eagle Male BH
2nd place: Elijah Ivey 204/3￼
3rd place: Brayden Craft 200/2
Eagle Female Open
2nd place: Harper Mercalf 157/0
Youth Female BH
1st place: Addison Mercalf 206/5
2nd place: Jayden Azbill 196/4
3rd place: Landrey Prewitt 188/3
Youth Male BH
3rd place: Jansen Robinson 202/5
Youth Female Open
1st place: Rylee Turner 216/10
Youth Male Open
1st place: Addan Witt 204/5
Young Adult Female BH
1st place: Savannah Hoffman 204/7
Young Adult Male BH
3rd place: Issac Ivey 188/3
Young Adult Female Open
3rd place: Savannah Philpot 191/5
Young Adult Male Open
3rd place: Landyn Cox 212/8
Team Awards
1st place: Junior Eagle Team
1st place: Eagle Team
1st place: Youth Team
1st place: Young Adult Team
