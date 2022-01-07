The AimTakers Archery team made it a clean sweep in team awards during its first S3DA Tournament this past week.

Results of the tournament are listed below:

Junior Eagle

Barebow Male:

1st: Abijah Meyer

2nd: Peregrine Browning

Female Pins:

1st Raylyn Baker

3rd Gracelynn Lay

4th Adalyn Patterson

Male Pins:

1st Griffin Sizemore

2nd Brody Hacker

5th: Jonah Robinson

6th JT Young

7th Ian Church

8th Jax Scott

9th Andrew Synder

10th Reed Hensley

11th Grayson Hacker

Eagle

Barebow Female:

2nd Harper Metcalf

Barebow Male:

1st Gabe Urgelles

Female Pins:

4th Olivia Metcalf

5th Grier Allen

8th Zoey Church

10th Kennedy Broughton

Male Pins:

3rd Maddox Begley

9th Jon Hooker

11th Braxton “Hunter” Gilbert

15th Maddix May

Youth

Female Barebow:

2nd Addison Metcalf

Female pins:

1st Sarah Martin

2nd Sadie Hoffman

6th Madison Hampton

Male pins:

1st Reece Weaver

6th Elijah Ivey

10th Hunter Parker

11th AJ Bowman

14th Trey Hensley

16th Brayden Craft

18th Mason Long

19th David Abner

20th Zachary May

22nd Zachary Philpot

24th Lucas Collins

25th Cayden Tincher

26th Cordland Mullins

Young Adult

Female Open:

1st Savannah Hoffman

Male Open:

1st Landyn Cox

5th Joseph West

7th Connor Mullis

8th Jaden Taylor

Female pins

2nd Savannah Hoffman

Male Pins:

2nd Issac Ivey

4th Jansen Robinson

5th Rylan along

6th Tayten Sowders

7th Jaren Taylor

8th Christian Lewis

9th Jefferey Marcum JR

11th Brody Campbell

12th Will Stanko

13th Jordan Gibson

