The AimTakers Archery team made it a clean sweep in team awards during its first S3DA Tournament this past week.
Results of the tournament are listed below:
Junior Eagle
Barebow Male:
1st: Abijah Meyer
2nd: Peregrine Browning
Female Pins:
1st Raylyn Baker
3rd Gracelynn Lay
4th Adalyn Patterson
Male Pins:
1st Griffin Sizemore
2nd Brody Hacker
5th: Jonah Robinson
6th JT Young
7th Ian Church
8th Jax Scott
9th Andrew Synder
10th Reed Hensley
11th Grayson Hacker
Eagle
Barebow Female:
2nd Harper Metcalf
Barebow Male:
1st Gabe Urgelles
Female Pins:
4th Olivia Metcalf
5th Grier Allen
8th Zoey Church
10th Kennedy Broughton
Male Pins:
3rd Maddox Begley
9th Jon Hooker
11th Braxton “Hunter” Gilbert
15th Maddix May
Youth
Female Barebow:
2nd Addison Metcalf
Female pins:
1st Sarah Martin
2nd Sadie Hoffman
6th Madison Hampton
Male pins:
1st Reece Weaver
6th Elijah Ivey
10th Hunter Parker
11th AJ Bowman
14th Trey Hensley
16th Brayden Craft
18th Mason Long
19th David Abner
20th Zachary May
22nd Zachary Philpot
24th Lucas Collins
25th Cayden Tincher
26th Cordland Mullins
Young Adult
Female Open:
1st Savannah Hoffman
Male Open:
1st Landyn Cox
5th Joseph West
7th Connor Mullis
8th Jaden Taylor
Female pins
2nd Savannah Hoffman
Male Pins:
2nd Issac Ivey
4th Jansen Robinson
5th Rylan along
6th Tayten Sowders
7th Jaren Taylor
8th Christian Lewis
9th Jefferey Marcum JR
11th Brody Campbell
12th Will Stanko
13th Jordan Gibson
