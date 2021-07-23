The AimTakers made a clean sweep at the outdoor target State and Nationals. They took home top honors in both State and Nationals in all age divisions.
Olivia Metcalf, Sadie Hoffman, and Jayden Azbill were overall National Shooters of the Year.
State Podiums:
Olivia Metcalf: State Champion
David Abner: State Champion
Sadie Hoffman: State Champion
Bella Weaver: 2nd place
Elijah Ivey: 3rd place
Brayden Craft: State Champion
Reece Weaver: 2nd place
Sarah Martin: State Champion
Jayden Azbill: 2nd place
Rylan Long: 3rd place
Rylee Turner: State Champion
Joseph West: 2nd place
Holden Joseph: 2nd place
Savannah Hoffman: State Champion
Landyn Cox: 3rd place
Nationals Podiums:
Olivia Metcalf National Champion
David Abner National Champion
Sadie Hoffman 3rd place
Sarah Martin 2nd place
Reece Weaver National Champion
Savannah Hoffman 3rd place
Landyn Cox National Champion
Overall National Shooter of the year:
Olivia Metcalf
Sadie Hoffman
Jayden Azbill
