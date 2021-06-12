The AimTakers continue to perform well and turned in another solid effort in the Kentucky S3DA State.

Listed below is the list of podium finishes:

Junior Eagle Female BHC:

Olivia Metcalf, State Champion

Eagle Male BB:

David Abner, State Champion

Female Eagle BHC

Sadie Hoffmann, State Champion

Female Youth BHC: Clean Sweep

Addison Metcalf, State Champion

Jayden Azbill 2nd place

Sarah Martin 3rd place

Male Youth BHC:

Jansen Robinson, State Champion

Female Youth Open:

Rylee Turner, State Champion

Male Youth Open:

Addan Witt, State Champion

Female Young Adult BHC:

Savannah Hoffman, State Champion

Female Young Adult Open:

3rd place: Savannah Philpot

Male Young Adult Open:

2nd place: Landyn Cox

Team Finishes:

Junior Eagle State Champions

Eagle 2nd place

Youth State Champions

Young Adult State Champions

