The AimTakers continue to perform well and turned in another solid effort in the Kentucky S3DA State.
Listed below is the list of podium finishes:
Junior Eagle Female BHC:
Olivia Metcalf, State Champion
Eagle Male BB:
David Abner, State Champion
Female Eagle BHC
Sadie Hoffmann, State Champion
Female Youth BHC: Clean Sweep
Addison Metcalf, State Champion
Jayden Azbill 2nd place
Sarah Martin 3rd place
Male Youth BHC:
Jansen Robinson, State Champion
Female Youth Open:
Rylee Turner, State Champion
Male Youth Open:
Addan Witt, State Champion
Female Young Adult BHC:
Savannah Hoffman, State Champion
Female Young Adult Open:
3rd place: Savannah Philpot
Male Young Adult Open:
2nd place: Landyn Cox
Team Finishes:
Junior Eagle State Champions
Eagle 2nd place
Youth State Champions
Young Adult State Champions
