A year ago, Austin Hayes didn’t know the first thing about bobsledding. Today, the London native is an Olympic hopeful preparing for his first bobsledding training opportunity after being invited to the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center in August with hopes of scoring a spot on the USA Bobsled team and competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Hayes was a South Laurel Track and Field standout. Following high school, Hayes signed with Lindsey Wilson College before transferring to Western Kentucky University. Today, Hayes is a Graduate Assistant Track and Field and Cross Country coach at Mercer University.
“The longterm career goal is to be a head track and field coach one day, so this is kind of a stepping stone in getting me to that point,” Hayes said.
After taking a year off from training and competing, Hayes was itching to get back at it.
“I took a year off after graduating from Western,” he said. “I didn’t train, I didn’t do anything at all. I was kind of burnt out and just needed to figure out my mental health, kind of recoup from the past seven years of training nonstop. I got down to Mercer University and I was with the athletes, started training with them, just kind of periodically running to get back into it and enjoy that experience of running again.”
At the end of last year, Hayes said after seeing the head coach at Mercer University get back into training and even setting his own personal record, Hayes was motivated to get back to training and competing.
“I wanted to be competitive, wanted to pursue something—didn’t know what I wanted to be competitive in but I knew I wanted to start training for something,” he said. “In December, I got on Olympics.org and I just picked out about six summer sports and three winter sports and I just started going down, process of elimination kind of seeing what sacrifices I was willing to make, what was capable of me to pursue and landed on bobsledding.
“I started doing some research on it and it turns out, the bobsled team recruits track and field sprinters specifically because essentially whatever team can push the sled the first 40 meters or so the quickest is more likely to have a good advantage to win the race itself.”
Hayes reached out to former Olympic bobsledder Lauryn Williams, the first American woman in history to win a medal in both the summer and winter Olympic games, to find out more about how to get into bobsledding.
“She talked to the USA head coach and said he was impressed with my stats,” Hayes said. “It all happened in the matter of three days. So, I reached out to him, he liked what he had seen from what I’ve done in the past and got me connected with another coach and the other coach has been training me, sending me weekly workouts to develop me to prepare for a combine that was going to be in Utah on August 13th.”
Based on his workouts, Hayes was told he could bypass the combine and was invited to go straight to the Olympic training center in August.
“It’s a wild story considering I just started back in March deciding I wanted to do bobsledding,” he said.
Since then, Hayes has been training nonstop to prepare for the bobsled training camp coming up next month, which will be a weeklong camp where he will fly to New York and then travel by shuttle to the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center.
“Pretty much what the training camp is going to be about is teaching me the basics of it: how to run on ice, how to push the sled, the technicality side of it,” he said. “Right now, I’m just doing the training aspect without actually knowing the technique of it.”
From there, if Hayes does well at the training camp, he will be invited to another more advanced training came in November and then from there, Hayes said he’s just “winging it.”
“I’m a very confident individual and I have a lot of confidence that I’m going to make the USA national team but if something is to go wrong and it doesn’t happen, I’ve already made the decision that I’m going to keep on training for next year and pursue it again,” he said.
Hayes is looking forward to the opportunity to represent his hometown and the state and hopes his story will inspire others to reach for their goals, no matter how big or small.
“I think no one should ever set realistic goals,” Hayes said. “I think you just need to decide on something and shoot for it because it can happen. Obviously bobsledding was never in my plans and I just decided to go for it in March and now here I am going to training camp, so I just think no matter where you’re from or how you were raised, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
Hayes is asking for donations to help pay for his flight to New York, as well as food and other nutritional items to continue his training. If you would like to donate, message Austin Hayes on Facebook or Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.