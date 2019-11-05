LEXINGTON — The North Laurel Middle School eighth grade football team capped off its perfect season with a state championship on Sunday.
The Jaguars (15-0) put on a dominating show on both sides of the ball during the KMSFA Eighth Grade Division I State Championship Game by blowing out Elkhorn Middle School, 38-0.
Joey McKnight’s squad built a 22-0 cushion in the first half and never looked back as the Jaguars captured North Laurel Middle School’s second state title in less than two weeks (girls seventh-grade basketball team also won a state championship).
“It’s hard to go undefeated (at 15-0), but these guys worked themselves to death and put in all of the time and effort to get to this point,” McKnight said. “Winning this is all on these guys right here. They’re the ones out here playing.”
North Laurel used a mix of power football on offense and a dominant defensive effort to overwhelm Elkhorn Middle School.
Tailback Christian Larkey scored three touchdowns in the 38-point win while leading the team with 178 rushing yards on only 12 carries. Tucker Warren added 60 yards rushing, which included a 16-yard touchdown run while Logan Hall rushed for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Larkey took over in the first half and had touchdown runs of 60, 9, and two-yards to give his team a 22-0 advantage heading into the locker room at the half.
“We knew if we could get a lead on them early and use our smash mouth power football that we like to run that we would be in good shape,” McKnight said. “Christian Larkey had a heck of a game. They couldn’t stop him. My quarterback (Tucker Warren) was out here playing with the flu and he did a great job. But really, everyone played great. It all goes back to our offensive line, though. We wouldn’t be where we are right now without them.”
North Laurel added two more touchdowns in the second half (Hall and Warren) while the defense dominated during the final 16 minutes.
Hall recovered a fumble and had an interception while Austin Johnson had a forced fumble.
Trey Holmes led the way on defense with 11 tackles while Elijah Miller and Johnson each finished four tackles and a sack apiece.
Pacey Simpson collected five tackles while Travis Smith and Cole Messer each finished with four tackles apiece.
“We had two shutouts this weekend, and that’s unheard of really. I said it yesterday, defense wins championships and it showed that today,” McKnight said.
Members of the team are Christian Larkey, Joe Gilbert, Travis Smith, Tucker Warren, Hunter Morgan, Logan Hall, Elijah Miller, Treshawn Holmes, Austin Johnson, Elijah Johnson, Devin Jarvis, Conner Jones, Gage Larkey, Calvin Miracle, Gunner Coots, Tyler Yocum, Gabe Claybrook, Austin Lewis, Quentin Jarvis, Malichi Bailey, Keegan Stout, Jordan Gibson, Jacob Byrd, Cole Messer, Matthew Boone, Roman Robinson, Pacey Simpson, Dalton Smith, Donavon Wyatt and Jay Douglass Gilliam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.