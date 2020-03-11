Photos by Dillan Combs
One-hundred runners sprinted across Levi Jackson last Saturday. It was the third annual Burning Clover 10K Trail Run, in which local runners raised money to support the J M Feltner Memorial 4-H Camp. The run began in the 4-H Camp at 9 a.m. and took participants to the top of Frazier's Knob and back by noon. In addition to the sold-out ticket sales for participants, the event saw contributions from various sponsors including Grace Health, Lachian Clothing Co., Hometown Bank, L&N Credit Union, Cumberland Valley Animal Hospital, EC Porter IGA, and Stan Owens Kentucky Farm Bureau. The earnings are still being processed, but after expenses for the event are paid, the rest will go to the 4-H Camp. According to race director Kyle Rogers, the event donates around $500 for 4-H each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.