Tennis players from the area finally got a chance to play in the North Laurel Tennis Open over the weekend.
The North Laurel Tennis Open was supposed to be played in June but got rained out and had to be rescheduled. The tournament was a part of Mountain Tennis Circuit.
“We got rained out of our original June weekend and our total entries was a little down for our rescheduled date this weekend,” said North Laurel Coach Bobby Smith. “But we had a pretty good junior turnout and we had several current and former North Laurel players participating. The weather was outstanding and there were quite a few competitive matches that went to a third set.”
Men's B
(SF) John Taylor def. Joe Tuttle 6-3, 6-1
(F) Mark Reichert def. John Taylor 6-1, 7-5
Boys 16 and Under
(QF) Zack Harbach def. Elijah Hayes 6-1, 6-0
(SF) Micah Steely def. Harbach 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (4)
(SF) Andrew Brown def. Lucas Ball 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (5)
(F) Steely def. Brown 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Boys 14 and Under
(SF) Will Walton def. Caleb McCreary 6-0, 6-1
(SF) Nate Hill def. Caleb Wetherill 6-0, 0-6, 1-0 (1)
(F) Walton def. Hill 6-1, 6-2
Girls 16 and Under
(QF) Jaron Gray def. Abby Wetherill 6-0, 6-0
(QF) Sydney Sester def. Tori Johnson 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (3)
(QF) Baylie McCreary def. Allie Mitchell 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8)
(QF) Lindsay Jones def. Graycie Chadwell 6-0, 6-0
(SF) Gray def. Sester 6-3, 6-0
(SF) Jones def. McCreary 6-0, 6-0
(F) Jones def. Gray 6-0, 6-0
Men's B Doubles
(F) Mark Reichert/Joe Tuttle def. Tony Gray/T.J. Ball 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Men's C Doubles
(Round Robin) Jim Ball/T.J. Ball def. Lucas Denman/Jax Dubbels 6-1, 6-3
(RR) Curtis Harbach/Zack Harbach def. Denman/Dubbels 6-2, 6-0
(RR) Harbach/Harbach def. Ball/Ball 6-3, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (2)
Women's Open Doubles
(SF) Hannah Jones/Abby Wetherill def. Hannah Carson/Lorin Sasser 6-2, 6-1
(SF) Lindsay Jones/Katie Morton def. Baylie McCreary/Brianna Roedel 6-0, 6-0
(F) Jones/Morton def. Jones Wetherill 6-0, 6-0
Mixed Open Doubles
(Round Robin) Chris Jones/Tara Jones def. Tony Gray/Jaron Gray 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9)
(RR) Danny Jones/Kristi Jones def. Gray/Gray 6-4, 6-4
(RR) D. Jones/K. Jones def. C. Jones/T. Jones 6-1, 6-3
