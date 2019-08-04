With various middle school sports beginning, we want to make sure your respective middle school sports program receives as much coverage as possible. To do so, we are asking for your help.
We are asking middle school coaches from North Laurel, South Laurel and East Bernstadt to send in game information from their respective sports team after each event, so we can print the information in the Sentinel-Echo.
Any coaches or parents that also want to submit pictures of any respective middle school sporting event, we will make sure to put them in the paper along with their respective sports story.
Game information, and pictures can be sent to Emily Adams at eadams@sentinel-echo.com or Les Dixon at ldixon@thetimestribune.com.
