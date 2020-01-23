1. South Laurel (14-4 overall, 4-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
Many didn’t know what to expect out of the Lady Cardinals when senior guard Ally Collett went down with a partially torn PCL a few weeks back.
South Laurel is 4-0 since Collett’s injury while picking up wins of 36, 36, eight and two points.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Dixie Heights on Saturday, 76-68, and came up with a huge 52-48 road win over Southwestern on Tuesday.
Amerah Steele, Sydnie Hall, and Clara Collins have each led the way for South Laurel to while the Lady Cardinals are now sitting atop the rankings for the second time this season.
2. North Laurel (16-2, 5-0)
The Lady Jaguars saw their 14-game win streak come to an end after falling to Holy Cross this past weekend, but they were able to get back on track by defeating Madison Southern at home on Tuesday, 69-60.
The loss to Holy Cross could be a blessing in disguise for coach Eddie Mahan’s team as they prepare for postseason play.
3. Bell County (14-3, 6-0)
Most of the talk in the 13th Region has been about both North Laurel and South Laurel, but you can’t overlook the season coach David Teague’s Lady Bobcats are having.
Bell County is one of three teams (North Laurel and South Laurel are the others) that haven’t dropped a game to a 13th Region opponents this season.
But don’t look for either of the three teams to battle it out on the court other unless each of them advances to the 13th Region Tournament because none of them play each other in the regular season.
Like I said a few weeks back, North Laurel and South Laurel originally had a home and away series scheduled for this season, but now the games have been canceled with no explanation despite multiple attempts from myself to the Laurel County School System to find out why.
Anyway, back to Bell County.
Keep an eye on this team. The Lady Bobcats are a whole lot better than people think and have the talent to make a lot of noise once postseason play begins.
4. Clay County (10-7, 4-2)
The Lady Tigers saw their two-game win streak fall to the wayside after dropping a 67-31 decision to Southwestern on Monday.
The 36-point defeat marked the second time in the past 10 days Clay County has lost a game by at least 30 points or more.
5. Williamsburg (13-6, 10-2)
The Lady Yellow Jackets’ run in the All ‘A’ Classic Girls State Tournament lasted a game after falling to Glasgow and now they’ll switch gears and look focus on their upcoming 50th District matchups in the next few weeks.
6. Corbin (10-5, 8-2)
Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds have a chance to make some noise the next few weeks with games against Bell County and South Laurel on the agenda.
Corbin has improved throughout the season and continues to be a team you can’t overlook.
7. Harlan County (8-7, 3-4)
The Lady Black Bears don’t have the prettiest of records compared to other teams in the Top 10, and they’re only 1-4 in their past five games, but I still believe they’re a pretty good team.
Harlan County hung tough with No. 3 Bell County before dropping an 84-73 decision on Tuesday.
8. Knox Central (6-9, 3-5)
I like the way the Lady Panthers have been playing recently. The duo of Presley Partin and Caylan Mills have come on of late. Partin scored 31 points during Knox Central’s 82-74 win over Barbourville on Tuesday while Mills added 22 points, 11 rebounds, and seven stills.
Don’t forget, the Lady Panthers handed No. 5 Williamsburg a 66-65 loss last week.
9. Pineville (10-5, 7-3)
The Lady Mountain Lions have a stretch of games coming up that could move them even higher in the rankings, but it’s not going to be easy.
Matchups with Clay County and Whitley County await and they still have games against Corbin, Knox Central, Bell County, and Jackson County remaining.
10. Jackson County (14-6, 7-4)
The Lady Generals started the season with a 10-1 record, but are only 4-5 during their last nine games. They probably wouldn’t have dropped five spots if not for losses to Pineville, Clay County, Williamsburg, and North Laurel during the stretch.
Are they ranked too low? Maybe, but they do have a handful of games coming up that could move them up in the rankings.
