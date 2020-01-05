LONDON — North Laurel was able to get back to its winning ways after posting a 1-2 record during this past week’s Rock Holiday Classic.
The Jaguars (9-3) knocked down 31-of-54 shot attempts and managed to outscore Pulaski County, 27-13, during the fourth quarter to knock off the Maroons, 82-67, in Saturday’s Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic.
“This was a good win for us. Pulaski County is a good team,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “They’re 10-3 and lost the first game of the season and they’re just now getting their football guys back into the swing. It was a good win for us and good to see us bounce back after a tough week in Florida. We’ve probably had three of the hardest practices we’ve had during the last three days.
“We played hard today and during our shoot-around,” he added. “I’m hoping our guys are starting to realize the game rewards hard work and we got after it hard today. When we work hard in practice, we are pretty good in games.”
North Laurel built a 40-32 halftime advantage and held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before seeing Pulaski County rally and outscore the Jaguars, 22-15, to cut its deficit to one point (55-54) going into the fourth quarter.
North Laurel was able to respond, though, outscoring the Maroons, 27-13, during the final eight minutes to pull away and record a 15-point victory.
Isaiah Alexander played a key role in the win by hitting five 3-pointers while finishing with 19 points. Ryan Davidson scores a game-high 22 points while Reed Sheppard added 18 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Teammate Cole Kelley finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“I’m not sure why we can’t put people away,” Valentine said. “We had a 10-point lead and then they made a run because we just quit guarding. Then all of a sudden we decided we wanted to guard again, and we had an offensive lineup in thinking we needed to outscore them down the stretch, and we were able to. It was a great job by Isaiah Alexander after hitting five 3s. He’s starting to show what he is capable of doing.”
North Laurel will travel to play Red Bird Tuesday before hosting Clay County Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic
at South Laurel High School
North Laurel 82, Pulaski County 67
Pulaski County 13 19 22 13 67
North Laurel 16 24 15 27 82
Pulaski County (67) — Fraley 7, Travis 16, Combs 21, Sloan 18, Bales 1, Daks 4.
North Laurel (82) — Sheppard 18, Bruner 2, Kelley 14, Davidson 22, Alexander 19, Sizemore 3, Harris 4.
