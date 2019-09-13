BACK ON TRACK: Jaguars hoping to get a win against Lincoln County

LONDON — If North Laurel coach Chris Larkey seems a little frustrated with his team’s 1-2 start, it's because he is.
Larkey’s Jaguars could easily be unbeaten heading into Friday’s home matchup with Lincoln County, but disappointing road losses to both Dunbar and Walton-Verona has North Laurel off to another slow start.
“We’ve got great kids, but we’ve got to execute on offense better and got to tackle in defense,” Larkey said. “We are doing things still that we are not supposed to be doing — it’s frustrating. We could be 3-0, but should at least be 2-1. You’ve got to be a team player and not an individual player, and do what you’re supposed to do.”
North Laurel is coming off another loss that saw the Jaguars lead throughout before falling to the Bearcats, 22-21.
“It was very disappointing,” Larkey said. “We were the better team. We controlled the whole game, but when we have one player mess up on a blocking situation. It would have been the most important play. And then on defense when you don’t make the tackle, you’re not going to win.”
Larkey’s squad will try to get back to the .500 plateau against a much-improved Lincoln County squad.
The Patriots are 2-1 while averaging close to 33 points per game on offense. They are coming off a 42-15 win over West Jessamine.
Quarterback Nick Harris leads Lincoln County with 378 passing yards and four touchdowns while three Patriot receivers have six catches apiece, including Clayton Davis, who leads the team with 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rodney Alcorn leads Lincoln County with 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Dylan Burchfield has rushed for 144 yards on the ground.
“Lincoln County is going to run at us, so we are going to have to tackle,” Larkey said.
North Laurel will counter with one of the best ground games in the 13th Region.
The Jaguars are averaging 274 rushing yards per game while quarterback Dalton Sizemore has completed 16-of-22 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Bowman leads North Laurel with 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Grant Woods has 201 rushing yards and one score.
Sizemore has also accumulated 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Konnor Robinson has gained 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“Win or lose, we have got to come out and play well,” Larkey said. “This is a winnable game. We’ve got some winnable games coming up, but we’ve got to execute on both sides of the ball to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.