LONDON — North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan liked what he saw out of his team during Tuesday’s 69-60 win over Madison Southern.
The Lady Jaguars (16-2) were coming off a loss to Holy Cross on Saturday that snapped their 14-game win streak but looked like a different team against the Lady Eagles.
North Laurel jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 21 points before pulling out the nine-point victory.
“I like where we are now compared to 24 hours ago,” Mahan said. “After Friday’s collapse against Jackson County and our horrible play against Holy Cross on Saturday, I thought we responded well today and gave a much better effort. I like where we are. There are things we need to improve on, but I like when we play like this.
“I feel like we played a pretty good game tonight,” he added. “I know they outscored is in the fourth quarter, 23-12, but a lot of that is holding on to a lead, and that’s a mentality thing. I can handle that.”
Hailee Valentine continued her impressive play by leading North Laurel with 18 points while Emily Sizemore (15 points) and Halle Collins (12 points) followed.
The Lady Jaguars’ key to success on Tuesday was rebounding the ball and beating Madison Southern’s full-court press.
North Laurel outrebounded the Lady Eagles, 32-17.
“I thought we rebounded the ball extremely today. They’re a pretty good rebounding team, but I thought we had the energy and I thought my seniors came out and played better today,” Mahan said. “Gracie had 13 points and seven rebounds. Isabel Gray played extremely well today. She didn’t shoot the ball well, but she played with a lot of energy. Hailee added 18 points and Halle had her normal game of 12 points and nine rebounds. I thought everyone played well today.
“This is the first team all year that came out and they were going to press us the entire ball game pretty much,” he added. “We needed that because we haven’t seen that much this year. I thought we did well early on and then we began to tire out some. That shows me we need to get in better shape. That’s why these games are for. Madison Southern is a good team. They never quit and they never stopped.”
North Laurel 69, Madison Southern 60
Mad. Southern 8 17 12 23 60
North Laurel 21 19 17 12 69
Mad. Southern (60) — Walters 8, Carter 3, Cornelison 18, Daniels 9, Flannery 7, Richardson 13, Sparks 2.
North Laurel (69) — Gray 5, Jervis 13, E. Sizemore 15, Valentine 18, Collins 12, McKnight 6.
