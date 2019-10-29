The North Laurel Lady Jaguars seventh grade basketball squad is once again the best in the state, winning their second consecutive state championship last weekend.
It’s not just that the Lady Jaguars took home back-to-back state titles, but it was how they dominated their competition during a second consecutive championship run. In the five games leading up to the finals, North Laurel won by a combined score of 231-49. That’s an average score of 39-8.
In their opening games against Mullins, the Lady Jaguars came away with a 43-3 win, led by Halle Collins with 13 points. Collins poured in 23 points in their next game, leading to a 45-11 win over Casey County, and then led her team to a win over Menifee County, with a 56-12 score. Collins finished that game with 18 points, followed by Brooke Nichelson with 14. In their final two games before the championship, the Lady Jaguars defeated Bardstown 36-10 and Ashland 51-13. Once again, Collins led all scorers with a combined 36 points in the games.
As sixth graders, North Laurel was undefeated throughout the regular season and the state tournament, entering their first appearance in the championship game. A last-second rebound and put back by Collins gave the Lady Jaguars the 45-44 win over Elkhorn Middle and sending them back to London as state champs.
It was deja vu for North Laurel when they ran through tournament play only to see Elkhorn Middle standing in their way once again for the first-place trophy. Unlike last year, the Lady Jaguars did not need last-second heroics, as they took an early lead and cruised to the 48-32 win.
According to North Laurel Coach Haley Ratliff, she believes that both teams were looking forward to meeting again.
“I believe that the girls from both teams had been looking forward to this rematch since it ended last year in the state championship,” said Ratliff. “ We were both fortunate enough to make it there again and that is a feat in itself.”
The Lady Jaguars remembered well their hard-fought battle against Elkhorn just one year ago and wasted no time taking care of business when the game was tipped off on Sunday. Collins was a force to be reckoned with to being the game, scoring 12 of her team’s 16 points in the opening quarter. After one, North Laurel was up 16-8.
Elkhorn picked things up on the defensive end in the second quarter, limiting the Lady Jaguars to just one field goal and seven points. Fortunately, North Laurel continued to play well defensively, helping them maintain a 23-13 lead heading into the half.
Despite the double-digit margin for most of the game, Ratliff said Elkhorn was once again a formidable opponent, playing North Laurel as well as anyone this season.
“Hats off to a great Elkhorn basketball team for a great tournament as well,” Ratliff said. “They came out and battled us until the final horn.”
The teams played back-and-forth for much of the third quarter. Collins, Nichelson, and Bella Sizemore combined for 13 points in the quarter, and the North Laurel defense was able to keep Elkhorn at bay. Ratliff said the rebounding of Collins, Saige McClure, and Ellie Adams was a big difference-maker in the third quarter and helped keep her team in the lead.
With a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Jaguars were able to put together a solid performance to put the game away and seal the win. Ratliff said that her team never relented as the game went on, but played hard and played for each other, on their way to the 48-32 win.
“Everyone was doing their part from talking and rebounding defensively, to strong outlet passes and smart finishes on the offensive ends,” said Ratliff. “Overall, the tournament was a great team effort as I felt like the girls were completely locked in and had been since practice on Monday leading up to the tournament.”
With two state titles under their belts, the North Laurel squad will have one more season to complete the three-peat next year before heading on to play for the high school. Ratliff said that winning trophies is nice, but she hopes that the girls will always remember these times playing together and look back on them.
“I am very proud of my team for working hard, handling tough moments, playing together, and for playing a game they love with such great passion,” said Ratliff. “I hope these girls cherish this moment and grow from what they have learned throughout the season.”
The championship team members include — Bella Sizemore, Saige McClure, Halle Collins, Brooke Nichelson, Ellie Adams, Kelsie Smith, Maria Yount, Kierra Larkey, Abby Hubbard, Holly Mathis, Carley Evans, Hannah Hensley, Cecile Craig, and Kyra Lewis.
