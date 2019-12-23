LONDON — South Laurel overcame a four-point third quarter to knock off Covington Holy Cross, 64-54, during Saturday’s opening day action of the Tim Short Cardinal Christmas Clash.
The Lady Cardinals (5-1) captured their fourth win in a row by building a 22-13 lead in the first half while holding on after outscoring Holy Cross, 22-16, during the game’s final eight minutes.
“We came out flat in the third quarter, but I thought they struggled with the 2-3 zone in the second quarter,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “They made some good adjustments in the second half and we waited too late to go to man to man, but once we did, we were able to force some turnovers and the tempo went back into our favor. We were able to experiment with some different lineups and some different things.”
Senior Sydnie Hall scored South Laurel’s first eight points in the first quarter to help her team build a 22-13 advantage while the Lady Cardinals continued to increase their lead in the second quarter.
Senior Ally Collett scored seven of her game-high 21 points to push South Laurel’s lead to 38-25 at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals struggled offensively in the third quarter as Holy Cross went on a 13-4 run to cut its deficit to 42-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Collett added nine more points during the final eight minutes while Clara Collins came off the bench and scored five points to allow South Laurel to outscore Holy Cross, 22-16, to pick up the win.
Souder said he was pleased with his team’s win and believes games like Saturday’s matchup with Holy Cross will help prepare the Lady Cardinals for postseason play.
“They were a good team and they gave us some problems,” Souder said. “These are the kind of teams I want to play against. This was a game that will prepare us for later in the season.”
Collett’s 21-point scoring effort led all scorers while Hall finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Amerah Steele also finished in double figures with 10 points.
South Laurel will be back in action at home Monday against Grant County. The game is scheduled for a 2:45 p.m. tip.
South Laurel 64, Holy Cross 54
Holy Cross 13 12 13 16 54
South Laurel 22 16 4 22 64
Holy Cross (54) — Hunt 14, Arlinghaus 3, Krumpelman 4, Wimzie 2, Bottom 11, Bezold 11, Simpson 9.
South Laurel (64) — Collett 21, Steele 10, Hall 15, Howard 7, Turner 4, Collins 5, Cox 2.
