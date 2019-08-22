The South Laurel Cardinals have been in rebuild mode since Donnie Burdine took over as head coach in 2015 and Burdine believes this is going to be a successful year for the Cardinals.
Burdine is now in his fifth season as the head coach and his sixth season overall with the Cardinals. This past season, Burdine led his squad to a five-win season and is expecting to see even more from his team this season.
“We’ve built it up to where we feel like we’re ready to go after something better,” he said. “We’re looking long term. We want to make a run in the playoffs. That’s what this team wants to do and we’re working hard for it. We’ve built everything around that.”
To get there, Burdine said he knew that his team would need to be physically and mentally tougher heading into this season.
“Our motto this season is better today—be better today than we were yesterday,” he said. “We’ve worked really hard at just competing at everything we’ve done since January. The kids have really, really worked hard and I’ve pushed them harder this year than I probably have in the past and that’s because I feel like this group is really good and every year, we just get a little bit better.”
Burdine said one area that where he has seen the most improvement over the pre-season has been on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I think the strength of this football team lies on the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “Our offensive line is probably, when everybody is there and everybody is healthy, is better than it’s been in probably at any point in the last five or six years. They’re communicating better and they’re working hard to make sure they’re on the right block.”
In his first year as head coach, Burdine said he played a schedule much like the schedule the Cardinals had played under their previous coach where he saw that his team just couldn’t compete with the teams on the schedule.
“We were getting demolished, we couldn’t compete,” he said. “The next year we went out and found teams that were on our level. They were in rebuild mode, they’d had a bad season too but who we traditionally played anyway. We took our schedule in increments. We wanted to gain some confidence and teach our kids to play a schedule where we felt like they could be semi-successful and I think we’ve done that over the last three years.”
Since Burdine took over the program, he and his coaching staff have been doing everything in phases to rebuild the program, with the first phase being finding enough dedicated players to join the team, while the second phase was showing his team that they could win ball games.
And now, with a senior-laden squad set to take the field this season and a talented group of underclassmen joining, Burdine feels like it’s time for the next phase in his rebuilding process, which is upgrading the schedule.
“It gave us enough time to teach those kids how we wanted to play,” he said. “When I sat down to make the schedule over the last two years, we decided that it would be a good time to increase the pressure and see how far we’ve come. We need to look and see if what we’ve done is paying off and if we’re moving in the right direction and we also want to win a game or two in the playoffs and the only way to do that is to have played better competition in the regular season than you’re going to see in that first or second round.”
In order to get there, Burdine has put together the toughest schedule South Laurel has seen in almost a decade and believes he has a group talented enough to tackle that schedule and whatever else the postseason throws at them.
“I feel like for this season to be a success, we need to raise our level of competition and raise our level of playing to beat that level of competition,” he said.
This year, the Cardinals will be facing tough opponents like Bell County, Breathitt County and Knox Central, just to name a few.
“The trick is keeping the kids looking at the prize at the end of it all,” Burdine said. “Wins and losses are not what we’re focusing on. We’re focusing on technique, we’re focusing on assignment and alignment and then we’re focusing on great effort and great attitudes. We feel like if we can go out and compete week in and week out with everybody on our schedule, then by the time we get to the end of the season, we’re going to be a really good football team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.