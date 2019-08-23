The North Laurel boys and girls cross country team hosted its annual Beat the Heat 5K Road Race over the weekend, which helps to raise funds for the teams.
Here are the results from the 5K:
J.B. Terrell 17:08
Justin Sparkman 17:22
Aspen Sizemore 19:07
Cole Osborne 19:29
Alex Garcia 19:49
Peyton Roundtree 20:59
Anthony Schonter 21:25
Xander Harris 21:31
Jase King 21:47
Colton Nantz 22:06
Cam Kelly 22:19
Taylor Allen 22:48
Lauren Crouch 23:04
Meg Anderson 23:58
Austin Rader 24:29
Tucker Hale 25:01
Jeana Nantz 25:27
Elijah Hayes 25:34
Elle Stanko 26:03
Laney Moore 26:59
Brody Hodges 28:02
Charity Hammons 28:13
Elliot Hughes 28:28
Brenda Garcia 28:29
Mike Giles 28:30
Melissa Hale 29:34
Rehiannian Collins 29:36
Tracy Maxey 30:13
Chet Hughes 30:30
Latisha Sparks 30:36
Dexter Hughes 31:40
Donald Mills 31:50
Tom Hughes 36:18
Rita Morgan 36:31
