LEXINGTON — Tickets for Big Blue Madness will be distributed at 10 p.m. on Sept. 27, ahead of the yearly event set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena.
The limit is four tickets per person and a select number of control cards will be issued to campers who camp out for the event beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27. Fans can begin camping out at what is known as "Tent City" at 5 a.m. on Sept. 25.
Advanced setups and pre-staging are not be permitted. Campers are expected to be courteous to their fellow Wildcat fans and use caution when crossing Avenue of Champions and Rose Street over to the Memorial Coliseum and Joe Craft Center blocks to occupy a spot in line. Public safety officials will be on-site to facilitate a safe move-in. Campers displaying unsafe/disorderly conduct risk being removed from the line.
Campsite locations are as follows:
• The southeastern portion of the main entrance of Memorial Coliseum
• Along the east side of Memorial Coliseum and the Joe Craft Center
• Along the east entrance of the main entryway of the Craft Center
• A designated section of the College View Lot (between Wildcat Coal Lodge and Rose Street)
The UK athletics department will inform fans when “Tent City” has reached capacity. In Addition, the event will be life streamed at UKathletics.com/tentcitylive and on the men’s basketball Facebook and Twitter sites.
Fans also can obtain tickets online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.