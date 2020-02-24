If Knox Central didn’t know who Clay Sizemore was before Friday’s game against North Laurel, the defending 13th Region champions do now.
The sharpshooting sophomore came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help lead the Jaguars to an 84-78 win over the Panthers.
North Laurel needed someone to step up and replace the scoring of Cole Kelley, who missed the game due to being sick, and Sizemore answered the call.
He finished the game connecting on 6-of-11 shot attempts from behind the arc in 16 minutes of action.
“Clay Sizemore gave us great minutes,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “I feel like he couldn’t throw one in the water the last two weeks but he came through when we needed him to tonight and hit some six 3s for us.
“If you leave Clay open, he’s going to make it,” he added. “He works his tail off and he’s always in the gym. Even when we haven’t been playing lately, he’s still in the gym all of the time.”
Valentine was also able to get an impressive showing from senior Isaiah Alexander, who hit 6-of-8 shot attempts while finishing with 17 points. Freshman Reed Sheppard turned in a 24-point scoring effort while finishing with 13 assists and Ryan Davidson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Elmore came off the bench and hit four crucial free throws down the stretch while Caden Harris started and finished with eight rebounds.
“This is a good win for us,” Valentine said. “Knox Central has 19 wins. They’re a good team that has veteran guys. For us to have Cole Kelley out and still get the win, that’s big. That’s 16 points, seven rebounds and senior leadership that wasn’t there tonight. We finished the game with two sophomores, two freshmen and a junior out there. We had a lot of guys step up. (Isaiah) Alexander came out and played really good defense tonight.”
The game was tied at 19 a piece going into the second quarter before the Jaguars used a 21-11 run in the second quarter to build a 40-39 halftime advantage.
North Laurel continues to lead throughout the second half and saw its lead grow to 67-49 with 6:36 remaining in the fourth quarter after both Sizemore and Alexander each converted consecutive four-point plays.
Knox Central never folded and got as close as 80-76 with 1:19 remaining in regulation before seeing North Laurel wrap-up the win down the stretch.
“We were fortunate to get off to a good start in the second half and build on to our lead,” Valentine said. “Clay hit some big shots and Isaiah (Elmore) hit four straight free throws and those were big.
“We are playing well and playing hard,” he added. We’ve won six in a row and I think we’ve got as good of a shot as anybody.”
The Jaguars will be back in action on Tuesday during semifinal play of the 49th District Boys Tournament. North Laurel will face-off against host Jackson County at 7:45 p.m.
North Laurel 84, Knox Central 78
Knox Central 19 11 17 31 78
North Laurel 19 21 17 27 84
Knox Central (78) — Patterson 24, J. Turner 15, K. Turner 14, Mills 16, Elliott 4, Brock 5.
North Laurel (84) — Sheppard 24, Bruner 3, Elmore 4, Davidson 12, Alexander 17, Black 3, Sizemore 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.