Bush’s Jude McWhorter and Cooper Elza combined for 30 points to help push the Blue Devils past the East Bernstadt Wildcats in Saturday’s semifinal round of the Laurel County Boys Elementary Basketball Tournament, 38-6, and on to Tuesday’s championship game.
McWhorter and Elza admitted that they knew this game was going to be one of the most important of the season, with only one team moving on to the championship game and one team seeing an end to their season.
“We were not really nervous but we thought this was one of the most important games,” Elza said.
“We were feeling confident and ready to play,” said McWhorter. “We’ve been preparing for this game for a long time—it was probably one of the most important games in the season.”
The Blue Devils took a quick lead on the Wildcats, with six points by Elza, a three-pointer by McWhorter and a shot by Joe Smith in the first quarter that was answered by a foul shot by East Bernstadt’s Tanner Houchens, 11-1.
Bush found another 11 points in the second quarter while holding the Wildcats to just one point, giving the Blue Devils a 22-2 lead heading into halftime.
“I think we started a little bit slow but when we came out in the second quarter, we knew what our mistakes were and we just fixed that and had really good defense,” Elza said.
McWhorter led the Blue Devils with 12 of their 14 points in the third quarter, which helped Bush to extend their lead to 32 points, 36-4.
Bush’s Braden Hampton added two points in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils, while the Wildcats answered with a two-point shot by Brysm Nantz to give the Blue Devils the 38-6 win.
The Blue Devils will be facing Sublimity in Tuesday’s championship. Game time is set for 8 p.m. at North Laurel High School.
Elza and Smith agreed that in order for the Blue Devils to come out with a win in Tuesday’s championship game, he and his team will need to execute the ball more and find more shots in the paint.
“We need to play better offense and make shots and I think we can come out with a good win,” Smith said.
Laurel County Boys Elementary Tournament
At North Laurel High School
Semifinals
Bush 38, East Bernstadt 6
Bush 11 11 14 2 38
East Bernstadt 1 1 2 2 6
Bush (38) – Jude McWhorter 17, Braden Hampton 2, Joe Smith 4, Evan Zarate 2, Cooper Elza 13.
East Bernstadt (6) – Asher Edwards 1, Tanner Houchens 3, Brysm Nantz 2.
