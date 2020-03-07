CORBIN — South Laurel punched its ticket into the 13th Region Girls Tournament title game for the first time since 2011 after hitting a 13th Region Tournament-record 20 3-pointers during Friday's 86-58 rout of Clay County.
The Lady Cardinals (25-6) dominated from start to finish, using a 31-12 run in the third quarter to put James Burchell’s Lady Tigers away.
South Laurel hit 30-of-53 shot attempts, including a 20-of-34 effort from 3-point range. The Lady Cardinals were one 3-pointer shy of tying Louisville Moore’s record of 21 3-pointers.
Brianna Howard led the way with 21 points and seven 3-pointers while Clara Collins came off the bench and scored 20 points while connecting with six 3-pointers. Senior Amerah Steele added 19 points and hit five 3-pointers while Rachel Presley added 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We came out and did what we set out to do tonight,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Coach Burchell is a great coach and he did exactly what we thought he was going to do. It’s hard to get the kids to understand that it’s not going to be like it was the first time we played them.
“We hit 20 3-pointers and on a lot of those, we were wide open,” he added. “They decided to leave Bri and Clara open and they knocked down the shots. Amerah, Ally (Collett) and Sydnie (Hall) didn’t score a lot and some of the other girls stepped up and it showed the progression of the program.”
The 28-point win advances South Laurel to a championship game matchup today with crosstown rival North Laurel at 7 p.m. The two teams didn’t play during the regular season and routinely traded spots at the top of the weekly Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Girls Basketball Rankings.
“North Laurel has a great ball club,” Souder said. “We’re not going to make 20 3-pointers tomorrow. We just need to go out and play our best basketball, have fun and see what happens.
“This is my second year here, and we are trying to enjoy this," he added. "I know in year’s past, they’ve had trouble getting past this point. I know the girls probably had in the back of their heads that this is where we get beat every year, but they came out and played well. We tell them to do the best you can and whatever happens, happens.”
South Laurel’s Howard set the tone early by connecting with three 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Lady Cardinals were clinging to a 19-18 advantage until Steele’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave South Laurel a 22-18 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals knocked down six 3-pointers in the first eight minutes while Howard scored nine points and Steele totaled six points.
Souder’s squad turned things up a notch in the second quarter as Steele’s 3-pointer to open the period pushed her team’s lead to 25-18. Collins’ shooting behind the arc allowed South Laurel to stretch its advantage to 37-22 with 2:50 remaining.
Collins connected with three 3-pointers during the period while scoring nine points. Steele added five more points during the period while Howard delivered her fourth 3-pointer.
The Lady Cardinals took a 39-27 lead into the locker room at halftime with Howard’s 12 points leading the way. Steele delivered 11 first-half points while Collins had nine points.
South Laurel hit 14-of-24 shot attempts in the first half, including an 11-of-19 effort from 3-point range.
Clay County shot 10-of-16 from the floor while Kaylee Mathis led the way with nine of her 23 points during the first 16 minutes.
Souder’s squad continued where it left off in the first half by opening the third quarter with a 16-1 run.
Six points by Presley combined with three more 3-pointers by Howard and two 3-pointers by Steele allowed South Laurel to take a commanding 62-30 lead.
The Lady Cardinals hit six 3-pointers during the period with Howard adding nine more points while Steele added eight points, Presley followed with six points and Collins scored five points.
Clay County outscored the Lady Tigers, 19-16, during the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.
13th Region Girls Tournament
at the Corbin Arena
Semifinals
South Laurel 86, Clay County 58
South Laurel 22 17 31 16 86
Clay County 18 9 12 19 58
South Laurel (86) — Presley 10, Collett 1, Steele 19, Hall 3, Howard 21, E. Cox 3, Collins 20, Turner 2, Clem 4, Smith 1, Wolfe 2.
Clay County (58) — Lewis 6, Asher 15, Mathis 23, Jones 2, Combs 8, Napier 2.
