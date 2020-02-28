1. (tie) North Laurel (25-4 overall, 11-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
A 20-point road win against Scott County?
Now that’s impressive.
Eddie Mahan’s Lady Jaguars have been playing top-notch throughout the season while picking up some big wins along the way. They were able to punch a ticket to the 13th Region Tournament after defeating Red Bird on Wednesday.
1. (tie) South Laurel (22-6, 8-0)
The Lady Cardinals have been at the top of the rankings the entire season and look to be right there in the end.
South Laurel is gonna be a tough out, especially with sophomore Rachel Presley now playing for the Lady Cardinals. Presley gives South Laurel an inside presence and she showed just that by scoring 16 points against Louisville Butler last week.
3. Bell County (23-4, 14-1)
The Lady Bobcats are 10-1 during their past 11 games and look to make some big noise once the 13th Region Tournament tips off next week.
This is a team that you’ve gotta keep your eye on.
4. Clay County (17-12, 10-6)
The Lady Tigers are back in the 13th Region Tournament after rallying to beat Jackson County, 36-35, during Tuesday’s 49th District Tournament.
Senior Kaylee Mathis scores 20 points in the win while Clay County made consecutive defensive stops to secure the one-point victory.
5. Jackson County (22-9, 13-6)
The Lady Generals dropped a heartbreaking 36-35 decision to Clay County during the 49th District Tournament’s semifinal action on Tuesday. Jackson County led down the stretch but just couldn’t put the Lady Tigers away.
6. Whitley County (15-16, 10-9)
Coach Sean Pigman has done a fantastic job with the Lady Colonels during his first season as head coach.
Whitley County is a dangerous team that can hurt opponents with its outside shooting. The Lady Colonels advantaged to the 13th Region Tournament after upending Corbin, 51-49, in the 50th District Tournament semifinals.
7. Knox Central (11-15, 8-10)
The Lady Panthers don't have the prettiest of record, but they have been able to get the job done when it counts.
Knox Central is a dangerous team with players such as Presley Partin, Caylan Mills and Zoey Liford that can score from anywhere on the floor.
8. Corbin (17-13, 15-7)
The Lady Redhounds turned in a solid season, but once again came up short of reaching the 13th Region Tournament.
Corbin fell 51-49 to Whitley County during the 50th District Tournament’s semifinal action which marked the third consecutive year the Lady Redhounds won’t be playing at The Corbin Arena in March.
9. Williamsburg (16-11, 12-6)
The Lady Yellow Jackets turned in another solid campaign, it once again missed out on advancing to the 13th Region Tournament.
Losses to Whitley County and Corbin down the stretch led to Williamsburg’s four-seed that led to a 95-71 loss to South Laurel in the 50th District Tournament’s semifinals.
10. Pineville (16-10, 12-8)
The Lady Mountain Lions have been in the thick of things the entire season but just can’t seem to get over the hump in a big game. It’s going to be interesting to see what they do in the 13th Region Tournament.
