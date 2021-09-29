LONDON — Both North Laurel and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in impressive efforts during Saturday’s North Laurel/Area 8 Invitational.
The Jaguars’ boys’ team brought home two second-place finishes while the Lady Jaguars turned identical results, placing second in both events.
South Laurel boys’ team placed fourth and fifth in the 5000K event along with the Area 8 event.
The Lady Cardinals didn’t have enough runners to qualify to participate in the girls' team events.
North Laurel’s girls’ team was led by both Taylor Allen and Lauren Crouch.
Taylor had two runner-up finishes while Crouch placed 6th and seventh respectively.
North Laurel’s Josh Hoskins and Alex Garcia led the Jaguars. Hoskins turned in 5th and sixth place finishes while Garcia placed eighth and nice.
Will Stanko and Jacob Tapscott dominated the action for the Cardinals. Stanko delivered two impressive second-place efforts while Tapscott placed two third-place efforts.
Rose Stanko led South Laurel with 11th and 12th place efforts.
For more information about both traces, please see below:
North Laurel/Area 8 Invitational
5000 Meters Girls Team Results
1. Taylor County 38, 2. North Laurel 53, 3. Lynn Camp 99, 4. Harlan County 110, 5. Lincoln County 118, 6. Bell County 153, 7. Whitley County 166, 8. Williamsburg 170.
5000 Meters Girls Individual Results
North Laurel (2nd, 53 points)
2nd Taylor Allen 20:03:89
7th Lauren Crouch 22:09.47
13th Riley Vickers 23.03.22
16th McKinley Mastin 23:30.52
18th Haiden Moses 23:56.43
20th Sienna Sizemore 24:22.72
South Laurel (didn’t field enough runners to qualify for team score)
12th Rose Stanko 22:57.29
35th Hannah Tapscott 26:44.80
54th Bailee Pennington 32.31.20
56th Devan Kersey 34:16.72
Area 8 Girls Team Results
1. Taylor County 34, 2. North Laurel 49, 3. Lynn Camp 88, 4. Lincoln County 101, 5. Bell County 131, 6. Whitley County 144, 7. Williamsburg 145.
North Laurel (2nd, 49 points)
2nd Taylor Allen 20:03.87
6th Lauren Crouch 22:09.60
12th Riley Vickers 23:03.19
15th McKinley Mastin 23:30.53
17 Haiden Moses 23.56.38
19. Sienna Sizemore 24:22.55
South Laurel (didn’t field enough runners to qualify for team score)
11th Rose Stanko 22:57.22
31st Hannah Tapscott 26:44.79
46th Devan Kersey 34:16.70
North Laurel/Area 8 Invitational
5000 Meters Boys Team Results
1. Bell County 63, 2. North Laurel 66, 3. Harlan County 67, 4. Williamsburg 90, 5. South Laurel 109, 6. Whitley County 129, 7. Lynn Camp 162, 8. Somerset 187.
North Laurel (2nd, 66 points)
6th Josh Hoskins 18:03.00
9th Alex Garcia 18:22.06
16th Xander Harris 18:48.75
20th Jace King 19:22.83
29th Peyton Roundtree 19:58.90
32nd Caleb Caldwell 20:11.68
49th Noah Hampton 21:35.43
South Laurel (5th, 109 points)
2nd Will Stanko 16:55.33
3rd Jacob Tapscott 17:22.06
30th Riley Lewis 20:01.22
47th Collin McCready 21:29.51
51st Riley Spitser 21:40.16
55th Lucas Epperson 22:42.77
62nd Lucas Johnson 24:05.04
Area 8 Boys Team Results
1. Bell County 47, 2. North Laurel 63, 3. Williamsburg 71, 4. South Laurel 88, 5. Whitley County 102, 6. Lynn Camp 128, 7. Somerset 151.
Area 8 Boys Individual Results
North Laurel (2nd, 63 points)
5th Josh Hoskins 18:03.00
8th Alex Garcia 18:22.07
15th Jace King 19:22.83
24th Peyton Roundtree 19:58.90
27th Caleb Caldwell 20:11.69
41st Noah Hampton 21:35:43
56th Waylon Allen 24:11.07
South Laurel (4th, 88 Points)
2nd Will Stanko 16:55.33
3rd Jacob Tapscott 17:22.06
25th Riley Lewis 20:01.22
39th Collin McCready 21:59.22
43rd Riley Spitser 21:40.16
47th Lucas Epperson 22:42.78
54th Lukas Johnson 24:05.05
