LONDON — Both North Laurel's boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will be younger compared to last season after graduating a lot of talented runners, according to coach Rachel Gaynor.
“Both of our teams are extremely young with a lot of middle school runners going to be counted on to contribute,” she said. “We had several boy runners who we thought would be contributors decide not to run. We will just continue to work hard in practice and hopefully improve each week and then see what happens by the end of October at regional meet time.
“On the girl side, we lost several runners due to graduation and have two returning high school runners and a host of middle school runners,” Gaynor added. “We do look to have another successful season and hopefully make it to the state as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.