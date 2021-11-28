Boys
1. Knox Central (18-5)
Why the Panthers at No. 1? I’m saying, why not?
The Knox Central squad is a 13th Region-best 127-31 during the past five years. Knox Central has been the most dominant program in the 13th Region dating back to when South Laurel won the region championship in 2006, 2007, and 2008.
With Jevonte Turner (25.1, 7.7) returning for another year, the Panthers are a lock at the No. 1 spot.
Seniors Isaac Mills (14.9, 7.2) and Abe Brock (7.4, 2.7) return along with 13th Region Tournament MVP Gavin Chadwell (8.5, 6.3) and Blake Ledford (2.6), who made noise with his 3-point shooting in the region tournament. K.T. Turner (4.1, 3.0) and Logan King (3.2) also return.
2. North Laurel (25-3)
The Jaguars were red-hot for most of the season but might have peaked a little bit too early. North Laurel was the talk of the state for most of the season after jumping out to a 19-0 start, but the Jaguars finished out with a 6-3 mark which included a disappointing loss to Knox Central in the 13th Region Tournament title game.
Nate Valentine’s squad returns everyone except for Nate Bruner, who will be graduating. Juniors Reed Sheppard (30.1, 7.1) and Ryan Davidson (20.2, 6.9), who are some of the best duos in the state. Also returning are senior Clay Sizemore (11.4), juniors Brody Brock (11.8), Chase Dotson (3.0), Ashton Reynolds (2.8), and senior Caden Harris (2.8, 4.2).
Many believe North Laurel will enter next season as a top-five team in the state, but the Jaguars have to shore up their defensive play to take the next step.
3. Corbin (14-8)
I almost put the Redhounds at the No. 3 slot but with the abundance of experience and talent Harlan has returned, I’ve gotta keep Corbin at No. 4.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad returns a ton of talent that could easily make a run and win the 13th Region championship in 2022.
Junior Hayden Llewellyn returns along with his 23.4 scoring average along with Carter Stewart (12.9, 2.5), Brody Wells (10.5, 6.1), Dakota Patterson (7.8, 6.4), Seth Mills (3.5, 3.6), and Trey Worley (2.6).
4. Harlan (17-6)
If the Dragons are going to make a push for their first 13th Region crown since 1996, next season is the time to do it. Harlan returns all five starters which includes senior standout Jordan Akal (26.1, 6.7). Also returning will be Jaedyn Gist (12.8, 11.0), Will Austin (7.5, 7.4), Kaleb McClendon (11.5, 4.7), and Kyler McClendon (7.7, 4.3).
5. South Laurel (18-6)
Many expected the Cardinals to be in rebuild mode last season, but they were surprised by winning 18 games, and the 50th District championship. They lose the services of Micah Anders, who has been a mainstay on the team for a long while but returns most of its nucleus from this past season’s roster.
Junior guards Parker Payne (12.3, 4.2), and Eli Glover (8.5) return along with seniors Caden Jones (6.8, 3.1), Rhys England (7.8, 3.9), and Brayden Reed (7.8, 3.8). Juniors Ashton Garland (2.5), and Ayden Smith (2.9) return to the mix and keep an eye on freshman Jordan Mabe, who played nine games as an eighth-grader two years ago.
6. Harlan County (19-6)
The Black Bears suffered a huge blow to their 13th Region title chances late last season after an injury to Trent Noah (20.2, 9.8), but the sophomore guard returns along with Jackson Huff (7.8, 3.8), Daniel Carmichal (7.8), Maddox Huff (6.0), Jonah Swanner (2.6), and Tristan Cooper (1.9).
7. Bell County (16-11)
I thought this past season was hard ranking the 52nd District teams, but it’s even harder for the 2021-22 campaign. Brad Sizemore’s Bobcats return a solid nucleus of talent that could not only win the 52nd District title next season but make a push for the 13th Region crown as well.
Returning will be one of the top one-two punches in the region in Cameron Burnett (17.1, 7.3), and Dawson Woolum (17.2, 2.9). Seniors Dalton Stepp (6.4, 2.4) and Hayden Calebs (5.1, 3.6) are expected to contribute even more next season while Carter McCune (2.4), Cole Hoskins (4.1, 2.1), Chance Belcher (3.5), Brandon Baker, and Conner McGeorge (1.3) return.
8. Lynn Camp (11-12)
The Wildcats will have to replace some key players from this past season but coach Rodney Clarke returns a lot of talent. Micah Engle (23.2, 7.0) and Gavin Allen (9.9, 9.0) will be keys to Lynn Camp’s success along with sophomore Jace Boggs (7.5, 2.7).
9. Williamsburg (11-10)
Coach Eric Swords returns a talented, young team. The return of Micah Steely (24.9, 10.0), Connor Lay (4.4, 3.2), Drew Damron (4.2), and Clayton McFarland (1.9) will return for the Yellow Jackets.
10. Clay County (15-9)
The Tigers drop to No. 10 after graduating their top six players from this past season. The cupboard is never bare at Clay County but there are a lot of holes that need to be filled. Junior Brady Wolfe (1.9) returns along with Luke Nicholson (1.1), Jeremy Hibbard (0.9), Hayden Crockett (4.4), and Tate Rice (1.0).
