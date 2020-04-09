LONDON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars entered the 2019-20 basketball season with lots of question marks after graduating a key piece to last year's 13th Region championship squad that advanced to the Elite Eight in State Tournament play.
North Laurel answered most of the questions early in the season, winning 15 of its first 16 games before turning in a 28-5 mark that saw the Lady Jaguars win another 49th District Title before falling in the finals of the 13th Region Tournament.
"We went into this season with a lot of questions that were going to need to be answered,” Mahan said. “Who was going to fill Raegan Hubbard’s place was the biggest of those questions. I knew we were going to have to play differently with much of our offense and defense being built around her on our Elite Eight team.
“Just by looking at our roster, it was obvious that it would have to be more guard-oriented and a faster pace this season,” he added. “While that still turned out to be true, I have to admit Halle Collins did a very good job while playing out of position of being a physical presence and rebounding extremely well. I also was surprised by how much Chloe Mcknight developed throughout the season. From early on, no one on our roster improved more than her. The two of them did a much better job of filling Raegan’s shoes than I expected.”
Mahan also credited his team’s success a deeper than expected bench.
”I knew that we had a very experienced team the year before with that experience going all the way into my bench,” he said. “This year’s team was not going to have that kind of depth. I didn’t think going into the season I would be starting a seventh grader but I did know that most of my bench minutes would be middle schoolers.
"I was worried at how that much youth would play out in high-level varsity games,” Mahan added. "I found out though that I had a lot of talent in those young kids and while they would still make youthful mistakes, that talent shined even in those bigger games. Most saw Halle, Chloe, and Bella Sizemore but if you were watching our region tournament run, you saw just how good players like Saige McClure and Brooke Nichelson is as well.”
The youth movement in the starting line-up (two sophomores and a seventh-grader) along with an inexperienced and youthful bench, didn’t keep North Laurel from starting strong out of the gate.
The Lady Jaguars dropped a 62-58 decision to Southwestern in their second game of the season, and then reeled off 14 consecutive wins.
"When you have four really good players returning like we did for this season, you know you should be good,” Mahan said. “However, I was very impressed with the way our team started the season off. Great wins over teams like Marion County and Wayne County were nice but I think it was how well we played in our one loss to Southwestern that made me realize just how good this team could be.
“I made a few coaching mistakes in crunch time in that game or I think we would have had that game, too,” he added. “From that point on, I knew we could be one of the better teams in the state. That feeling was reinforced when we later in the season went to Scott County and won by 20.”
Mahan gave his team credit for adjusting to so many young kids coming into an established core of returners.
"Many times older kids egos won’t allow for young kids to step in and contribute,” he said. “Jealousy has killed more teams dreams than just about anything else I can recall. However, all of my older kids have winning as their top priority. It’s that mentality that creates champions and all of those kids were willing to sacrifice for the bigger picture. I hope all of my younger kids learn from those examples.
“Most of our team could be much bigger scorers in other programs but those programs don’t compete every year for region championships,” Mahan added. “I would love to say I had some secret to creating a great mixture and team chemistry but all our coaching staff does is hold everyone accountable and reinforce that team goals are the priority. These girls are the ones who need to be recognized for being unselfish.”
As the season progressed, Mahan realized that not only did he have four talented starters returning in Gracie Jervis, Isabel Gray, Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore but Collins continued to make strides, leading North Laurel in points scored and rebounds in multiple games.
“I will be honest and say that going into this season I had no intention of starting Halle,” He admitted. “I knew that she was an extraordinary talent but a seventh-grader playing in high-level varsity games is such a huge jump for a young player. It usually takes time for such a young player to adjust to the strength, size, and athleticism at this level.
“She proved me wrong early on in practices and only backed that up in her first scrimmage with 18 points and 16 rebounds against Pulaski County,” Mahan added. “She has a great future not because of how talented she is but because of how hard she works. The girl hardly ever takes a day off and it shows when it’s game time.”
By the time postseason rolled around, North Laurel was set to defend its 49th District crown.
The Lady Jaguars posted a perfect 8-0 district record during regular season play and once again, dominated the action during the tournament, defeating Red Bird, 87-25, before knocking off Clay County in the title game, 62-39.
“The 49th District was probably the toughest in the region this year with three teams in the top five most of the season,” Mahan said. “At the same time, I knew going into the season we had the talent to repeat. We have the talent for at least the next five years to win the district every year.
“However, it’s not the most talented team that always wins,” he added. “So much more goes into being a winner than just talent, so we knew we were going to have to work hard all season to be ready for those teams. We have to keep that same focus for years to come if we want to stay on top.”
North Laurel cruised to easy wins over both Knox Central (76-37) and Bell County (68-37) in the 13th Region Tournament before falling to South Laurel, 78-67, in the finals, which turned out to be the last game in blue and green for seniors Jervis and Gray.
“Isabel Gray and Gracie Jervis started playing varsity for us six years ago. It is not a coincidence that our program has more wins in that time frame than any program in our region,” Mahan said. “They have the record for most wins in a season in school history at 31. They have led our team to three straight region championship games, including our Elite Eight at the state tournament run last season.
“It is easy to say that without these two wonderful young ladies North Laurel wouldn’t be the successful program that we are known as today,” he added. “Many times though when you talk about great athletes that is what they are primarily known as, but these two are so much more than just basketball players. Keep an eye on both of these young ladies as they will be great assets to the world and that will have very little to do with their basketball talents.”
With the loss to South Laurel begins them, Mahan’s Lady Jaguars are looking forward to next season.
“It’s our expectations now every year to win district and a region championship,” he said. “While it was a good feeling to repeat as district champs, for everyone in our locker room, the sting of not winning region will be the prevailing memory going into the offseason. Even with that pain of losing though, it was a great experience having a North and South region championship. It was a shame that we didn’t play in the regular season and it was no surprise to me that it broke the attendance record for the tournament when we finally did play. Laurel County fans are second to none. We may have played in three straight region championship games but none had the feeling that this one did.
“We have a lot of expectations for next year but like last year, we also have a lot of questions," Mahan added. "It is not easy replacing the play, leadership, and unselfishness that was shown by our two seniors. I think everyone can see that we have a lot of talent coming up but the key to us winning will be how hard they want to work and how much they are willing to sacrifice for our program to succeed. If we continue with our unselfish mindset the sky is the limit for the next few years for our program.”
